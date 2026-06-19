Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed PM Modi as the only leader capable of integrating PoJK with India, citing a 1994 resolution. India also rejected Pakistan and OIC's UNHRC remarks, highlighting the ongoing unrest and crackdown in PoJK.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday reaffirmed the government's firm stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), recognising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the only leader capable of tackling the "outstanding issue" of the region's integration into the country. In an interview with ANI, the Union Minister highlighted the significance of the unanimous parliamentary resolution passed in 1994, which declared that the entirety of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are integral part of India, and highlighted the BJP's affirmative participation in it. Addressing the plight of the people in the occupied territories, the Union Minister stated that residents of PoJK have long been treated as "second-class citizens" by Islamabad. He emphasised that the vision for a unified India, as outlined in the 1994 resolution, is a task he believes only Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses the resolve to achieve.

"PoJK has always been treated as second-class citizens by Islamabad. In 1994, a resolution was introduced in Parliament. The BJP unanimously voted in the affirmative. It stated that there is no issue between India and Pakistan. If there is any outstanding issue, it is PoJK and how to make it a part of the Indian Republic again. If this happens, then only PM Modi will be able to do it. No one else can do it," he stated.

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The Minister's remarks align with the government's consistent position that the status of PoJK is a non-negotiable component of India's territorial sovereignty.

India Rejects Pakistan, OIC Allegations at UN

Earlier in the day, India strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations and references to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." Speaking at the 62nd Session of UNHRC, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh, exercised India's right of reply and accused Pakistan of using propaganda to deflect attention from its domestic challenges and continued support for terrorism.

"India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to references made to it by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC Coordinator's role only reinforces this deception," Singh said.

Reiterating India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return."

Unrest in PoJK Highlighted

She further alleged that Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where protests and unrest have intensified in recent weeks. "The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through depression. Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demands for bread, electricity, rights and dignity are met with bullets and brutality," Singh said.

Her remarks came amid reports of a security operation in Rawalakot on June 14. According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), security forces carried out an operation to disperse protesters staging a sit-in at the Eidgah site. The group alleged that at least two people were killed and several others were injured during the action. (ANI)