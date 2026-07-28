GMR Aero Technic has signed a license agreement with Honeywell Aerospace for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of line replaceable units (LRUs) of Leap Engines, reinforcing its position as a key player in advancing MRO capabilities in India.

GMR Aero Technic, India's leading airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organisation, has signed a license agreement with Honeywell Aerospace for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of line replaceable units (LRUs) of Leap Engines. This milestone reinforces GMR Aero Technic's position as a key player in advancing MRO capabilities within India and the broader aviation ecosystem. Under this agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake comprehensive repair and overhaul and depot-level maintenance services for seven Honeywell aerospace LRUs installed on LEAP engines powering Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This scope includes full disassembly, inspection, repair, reassembly, and functional testing of critical engine control systems.

Strengthening MRO Portfolio

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Gopinath, President & Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic, said, "Our collaboration with Honeywell Aerospace marks a significant step in strengthening our component MRO portfolio. By leveraging Honeywell's technology and our advanced repair infrastructure, we aim to deliver high-quality, efficient, and reliable repair solutions for LEAP Engine operators in India and across the region."

Expanding Operations in India

Cooper Cullen, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Honeywell Aerospace said, "India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. It is a priority for us to be able to deliver high-quality LEAP Engine Line Replaceable Unit support to our regional airline customers. Importantly, GMR Aero Technic will be a vital partner as we expand our operations and enhance our MRO capabilities in India."

Enhancing Regional MRO Services

The collaboration brings together Honeywell's global expertise in aircraft systems and advanced technologies with GMR Aero Technic's state-of-the-art infrastructure, certified facilities, and skilled workforce. This initiative is set to significantly enhance turnaround times by enabling in region repairs while elevating service quality and delivering more offer cost-effective repair solutions to airline customers in India and across the region.

Supporting 'Make in India' Initiative

This strategic partnership aligns with GMR Aero Technic's long-term vision to expand its MRO capabilities and contribute to the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative by developing indigenous repair capabilities and reducing dependence on overseas MRO services. (ANI)