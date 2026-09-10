Delhi Minister Ashish Sood urges freshers to look beyond jobs, while highlighting student responsibility, startup support, social media awareness and safer PG accommodation.

Addressing the GGSIPU Students Induction Programme 2026 at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Wednesday, the Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood asked the new batch of the students to go beyond traditional career ambitions and realize the bigger picture of the society and the city. Sood referred to the students as the “Amrit Generation” and emphasized that it is youth who will play an important part in the process of transforming India into a developed country.

GGSIPU Students Told To Strike A Balance Between Rights And Responsibilities

According to Sood, joining a university should not be taken only as a way of getting a degree and finding a job. It was asked of the students to realize what their rights, possibilities and responsibilities are as citizens.

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Furthermore, it was suggested to the students to deal with practical social issues by applying their knowledge and skills and making some contributions through ideas.

Higher Education in Delhi: Emphasis on Campus Facilities and PG Safety

According to Sood, the government of Delhi is striving hard to increase the number of institutions offering quality higher education and improve their campus facilities along with ensuring that students get a secure learning environment.

Another measure being taken is in terms of regulation of paying guest (PG) accommodations for making the lives of students much more comfortable during their college life.

Start-Up Ecosystem in Delhi: Institutional Support to Students' Ideas

In his speech, he further discussed how Delhi will enhance its start-up ecosystem through the introduction of Incubation Policy.

This policy would help students to go ahead with the good ideas that they have through mentorship and institutional assistance.

Ashish Sood Advises Students About Information On Social Media

Sood advised students to be careful while consuming information through social media. He asked students to examine and understand online information instead of taking things for granted.

He also emphasized the significance of ethics and values as he said professional success can’t only be assessed on the basis of degrees, technical skills or designations.

GGSIPU VC Instructs Students About Values Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahesh Verma advised students to take motivation from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s bravery, resilience, thirst for knowledge and service for humanity.

He also instructed students to benefit from interdisciplinarity offered by the National Education Policy (NEP).

GGSIPU Students Induction Programme 2026 Dates

The GGSIPU Students Induction Programme 2026 will be organized on September 9, 10 and 14. This programme has been organized to introduce freshers to academic, research, innovation, welfare and extra-curricular opportunities offered at the university.

Delhi PG Policy to Come in Next One to Two Months

The day before the induction program, Sood had stated that the Delhi Government is making efforts to formulate an all-encompassing policy to ensure proper regulation for PG accommodation. He stated that the policy might be announced within the next one to two months.

This decision comes after the meeting with university students residing in PGs and rented apartments. They highlighted their problems related to electricity charges, rental agreements, increased rent, and poor security and verification systems.