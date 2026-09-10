Apple has launched its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India. The device's high cost has overshadowed its features, becoming a major talking point online. It has sparked numerous memes and jokes, with users humorously suggesting its "Duo" name means needing two jobs to afford it.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone has finally arrived, but while the iPhone Duo grabbed attention for its design and features, its hefty price tag quickly became the bigger talking point online.

Unveiled at Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event in Cupertino, the iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max carries a starting price of Rs 1,79,900.

The near-Rs 3 lakh price of the foldable phone immediately triggered a familiar wave of internet humour. Social media users revived the classic “sell a kidney” jokes associated with expensive iPhones, while others found a new joke in the phone’s name itself.

Also Read: iPhone Duo: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Is Here, Price Starts $1999

‘Duo’ means two jobs?

Some X users joked that the name Duo could mean buyers need two jobs to afford one iPhone. The joke quickly became part of the meme conversation surrounding Apple’s latest launch.

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The price also led to comparisons with everyday purchases and other high-value products, with users questioning whether the premium phone is worth spending nearly Rs 3 lakh on.

But the memes were not limited to the iPhone Duo. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max also became targets of online jokes because of their design similarities with the previous-generation models. Some memes reportedly used the Shah Rukh Khan makeover scene from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, while others used the popular Spider-Man pointing meme to poke fun at the similarities.

The iPhone Duo itself marks a major change for Apple. It is the company’s first foldable iPhone, with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display when folded. Apple says the device is designed for viewing content, gaming and multitasking while retaining a compact form when closed.

While Apple’s latest hardware may have impressed technology enthusiasts, its price has ensured that the iPhone Duo is also having a very different life online — as the latest star of the internet’s meme factory.

Also Read: Rs 1.80 Lakh iPhone? iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price, Pre-Order And Sale Date REVEALED