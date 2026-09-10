A structural slab collapsed at a construction site in Kudasan, Gandhinagar, trapping several workers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured immediate rescue operations. All injured workers were hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured immediate relief and rescue operations following the collapse of a structural slab at an active construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, confirming that all injured workers have been hospitalised and are receiving medical care.

In a post on X, Shah stated that he spoke directly with the Gujarat Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister regarding the emergency response, noting that local administrative and disaster management systems immediately launched rescue operations at the site.

“In connection with the incident of a slab collapse at a construction site in Kudasan, Gandhinagar, I spoke with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Immediate relief and rescue operations have been undertaken by the local administrative system. All injured workers are safe, and they are being provided with all possible medical treatment. I pray that all the injured recover soon,” Amit Shah wrote.

The high-level review and deployment of rescue operations came after a structural slab caved in unexpectedly at the Kudasan construction site, trapping multiple workers and prompting an emergency response from local disaster management authorities.

State Officials Meet Injured Workers

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, and Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketanbhai Patel arrived at the Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the building collapse incident in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Health Minister Praveen Pansheriya said that 13 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital following the incident and none of them is in critical condition. "When the accident happened in Gandhinagar, Kudasan, labourers were working; 13 people have been admitted here at the Civil Hospital. I am at the hospital myself... No patient out of the 13 is critical; all have been examined. Our team will stay here with the specialist doctor throughout the night. Our team will work here until the rescue operation is complete," he said.

Rescue Operations and Official Statements

Speaking to ANI, Gandhinagar Collector and District Magistrate Ravindra Khatale said that around 15 people were trapped after a slab collapsed at the under-construction building named 'Bosky The Empire' in the Kudasan area. "Regarding the under-construction building named 'Bosky The Empire' in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, where a slab collapse trapped around 15 people, we immediately rescued everyone and sent them to the Civil Hospital. All 15 are currently stable, and there have been no reports of fatalities. Our SDRF and NDRF teams are currently on-site with plasma cutters and gas cutters, clearing the debris to ensure that no one remains trapped underneath," he said."

Speaking to ANI, Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketankumar Patel said that around 20 people worked at the site daily, but only 13 were present when the incident occurred. "We learned from people nearby that around 20 people worked here daily. Today, only 13 people were present. Of these, 11 were men, and two were women. They have been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Everyone is currently receiving treatment, and the entire medical team is working tirelessly, almost on a war footing. No one is in critical condition," she said.

SDRF Details Swift Response

SDRF Deputy Commandant Sheetal Gujjar said the team reached the site within 20 minutes of the incident. "We reached here within 20 minutes. The fire brigade team also arrived shortly afterwards... We pulled out everyone trapped under the debris and rushed them to the hospital... Initially, three to four people were rescued, followed by another four or five who were able to walk out on their own after being extricated from the collapsed slab," she said."

A total of 60 SDRF personnel have been deployed, along with four to five fire brigade teams. Additionally, we are receiving support from the Gujarat Police... There have been no casualties so far," Gujjar added.

Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said the accident took place around 9:30 PM at the Bosky The Empire scheme in the Kudasan area. "Everyone has been rescued, and there is currently no suspicion that anyone remains trapped underneath. Of the injured labourers, three have already been discharged. Ten men have minor injuries, while two have sustained more serious injuries: one has a spinal injury, and another has a fracture. Some of the workers are from Dahod, some from Madhya Pradesh, and others from Uttar Pradesh. There are three groups of workers from three different locations, and the contractor brought them in from these places," Vasamsetty added.