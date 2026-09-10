A shocking video claiming a pet python attacked a child has gone viral online. The footage has sparked concern over keeping wild animals at home, though the incident remains unverified.

A video circulating on social media has sparked concern after claiming that a man’s decision to keep a large python at home allegedly ended in a heartbreaking incident involving his child.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Keeping Wild Animals as Pets

The video, shared by an Instagram account, shows a large python inside what appears to be a house. A child can also be seen nearby in the footage. The clip has attracted attention online, with viewers expressing shock over the reported incident and questioning the risks of keeping a powerful wild reptile in a residential setting.

Text displayed on the video claims that a man’s decision to keep a python at home ended tragically after the snake allegedly attacked his child. The footage has since been widely circulated, with several social media users warning others against treating wild animals like ordinary household pets.

Social Media Users React To The Footage

The disturbing claim has prompted discussions about the potential dangers of keeping large reptiles around families, particularly children. Many users have stressed that wild animals require specialised environments and handling and should not be treated like conventional domestic pets.

The video also serves as a reminder that an animal that may appear fascinating or manageable can still pose serious risks because of its size, strength and natural behaviour.

What Is Known About The Viral Claim?

However, it is important to note that the claim made in the viral video has not been independently verified. There is also no confirmed information establishing that the python actually ate the child, as suggested or implied by social media discussions. The footage alone does not prove what happened before or after the recording, and the identity of the people involved and the exact location are also unclear.