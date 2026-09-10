UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the state's first CM, Govind Ballabh Pant, on his 139th birth anniversary. He highlighted Pant's role as a freedom fighter in the Kakori case and Quit India Movement, and his later work as a statesman.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tribute to the state’s first Chief Minister and freedom fighter Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 139th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to India’s freedom struggle, governance and social reforms.

Speaking at an event held to mark the birth anniversary, Yogi Adityanath described Pant as a great advocate and freedom fighter who played a significant role in the country’s struggle for independence. “On this occasion, on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the revered people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay homage to the memories of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant ji on the occasion of his auspicious birth anniversary, and offer my humble tributes,” Yogi said.

Contributions to the Freedom Struggle

Recalling Pant’s contribution to the Kakori case, the Chief Minister said that in 1925, Pant had strongly defended revolutionaries facing a case filed by the British government following the Kakori Train Action. He said Pant actively participated in the freedom movement and resigned as the Premier of Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the post in 1937, choosing instead to join the struggle against British rule.

“Whether it was the Quit India Movement or other major agitations from time to time for the freedom struggle, he actively took part in them,” Yogi said.

Role in Post-Independence India

The Chief Minister highlighted Pant’s role after Independence, saying he became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1947, when present-day Uttarakhand was also part of the state. “As the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh... he initiated efforts to present the governance of such a large state as a model of good governance, foster its economic development, and work for the welfare of every section of society,” he said.

Yogi also recalled Pant’s contribution to land reforms and described the model introduced during his tenure as exemplary. Later, as Union Home Minister from 1954, Pant worked to address linguistic conflicts and played an important role in establishing Hindi as the official language, Yogi said.

“On this occasion, on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay homage to his memory and offer my humble tributes to him,” the Chief Minister said. (ANI)