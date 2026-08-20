The Ganga's water level is rising in Varanasi, disrupting activities along the riverfront. Ghat connectivity is severed, and cremations at Manikarnika Ghat have been shifted to higher ground as the river rises towards the danger mark.

The water level of the Ganga continued to rise in Varanasi on Thursday, disrupting normal activities along the riverfront as connectivity between several ghats was severed due to the swelling river.

The rising water has affected areas from the Ganga Aarti venues to Manikarnika Ghat, one of the city's major cremation grounds. With the river water entering areas around the ghats, cremation activities at Manikarnika have reportedly been shifted to rooftops and higher locations. The situation has caused concern among residents and people living and working along the riverfront.

Water Level Nears Danger Mark

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Ganga is currently rising at a rate of around 50 millimetres per hour. The water level has reached 67.68 metres, while the danger mark for the Ganga in Varanasi is 71.26 metres. This means the river is currently around 3.58 metres below the danger level. However, continued rainfall and a sustained rise in the river could further worsen the situation along the ghats and adjoining low-lying areas. According to the assessment cited locally, if the river continues to rise at the current pace, it could reach the danger mark within the next couple of days.

Impact on Daily Life and Rituals

The rising water has already affected the traditional connectivity between Varanasi's ghats. Several pathways and stretches along the riverfront have been submerged, making movement between the ghats difficult.

The impact has also been visible at locations associated with the city's daily religious and cultural activities. The rising waters have affected arrangements around the sites where the Ganga Aarti is conducted, while cremation activities at Manikarnika Ghat have been forced to move to higher ground. The changing conditions have led to increased concern among residents, pilgrims and visitors, particularly those living close to the river and the low-lying areas surrounding the ghats.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

Authorities are closely monitoring the river's water level as it continues to rise. The Central Water Commission's measurements are being used to track the pace of the increase and assess the possibility of the river approaching the danger mark. The situation is particularly significant for Varanasi, where a large number of religious, cultural and livelihood activities are concentrated along the riverfront.

With the Ganga continuing to rise, people have been urged to remain cautious around the river and avoid entering flooded areas or venturing close to submerged stretches. Further developments will depend on the rate at which the river level rises over the next 24 to 48 hours. If the current trend continues, authorities may have to intensify precautionary measures in vulnerable areas along the Varanasi riverfront.

(ANI)