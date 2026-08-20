The leaseholder of Hotel Shikha Inn, Abu Zafar, has been arrested after a massive fire killed nine people, including a child and five Bangladeshi nationals. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident in Kolkata.

The leaseholder of Hotel Shikha Inn has been arrested after a massive fire at the hotel killed nine people, including a child, officials said. The Kolkata Police also detained two hotel staff members for questioning.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abu Zafar, who is the leaseholder of Hotel Shikha Inn on Mirza Ghalib Street, which caught fire on Wednesday. According to Kolkata Police, Zafar was arrested from Entally Main Market in Kolkata.

Rescue Operation and Investigation Launched

The fire broke out at the hotel in the early hours of Wednesday. Following the incident, Kolkata Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

According to police, information about the fire was received at New Market Police Station at around 2 am. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, while the Fire Brigade and CESC authorities were alerted and asked to take urgent action.

After a prolonged rescue operation, police and Fire Brigade personnel rescued around 60 people from the hotel premises and brought them to safety.

During the rescue operation, nine people, including two women and one child, were found unconscious and taken to Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Doctors later declared them dead.

Police said the situation in the area is currently under control, with adequate personnel deployed at the site. The incident site has been secured and preserved, and further action is being taken. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Bangladeshi Nationals Among Deceased

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said nine people were killed in the incident, including five confirmed Bangladeshi nationals. Four of them belonged to the same family and were from Kushtia, while the fifth was from Dhaka. The Deputy High Commission said one of the other deceased was an Indian national, while the identities of three victims are yet to be confirmed. It also said six injured Bangladeshi nationals had been discharged and that its officials were coordinating with local police and hospitals. A 24-hour helpline has also been established to assist Bangladeshi nationals.

Govt to Review Hotel Fire Safety

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul, who visited the site, said the state government was planning to form a team to check whether hotels operating in Kolkata have valid permits and fire licences. Paul said around 10 hotels were being operated across three floors of the building, with small rooms, and said such arrangements could not be allowed.