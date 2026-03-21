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Assam Election 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide the Winner!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 21 2026, 07:45 PM IST
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Assam Election 2026 is heating up FAST! With polling set for April 9, 2026, over 2.5 crore voters will decide the fate of 126 Assembly seats. In this explosive breakdown, we reveal the 5 X-Factors that could decide whether Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP secure a historic hat-trick or if Congress, AIUDF & allies pull off a stunning upset!From infiltration & massive eviction drives to delimitation changes, welfare schemes like Orunodoi, floods/unemployment woes, and the unbeatable Himanta factor vs fragmented opposition, these are the real game-changers shaping Assam's future!Timestamps:0:00 - Assam Election 2026: The Countdown to April 90:53 - X-Factor 11:15 - X-Factor 21:34 - X-Factor 31:55 - X-Factor 42:21 - X-Factor 5

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