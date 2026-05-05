A fire broke out at the RBI building in New Delhi on Tuesday, which officials say originated from solar panels. The blaze was controlled in 15 minutes by five fire tenders. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, according to officials. Delhi fire officials said that the fire originated from a box containing solar panels. The fire has been brought under control now. No injuries or casualties have been reported regarding the incident. Five fire tenders had rushed to the spot. Officials said that the fire was reported at around 1:05 PM, and was brought under control in 15 minutes.

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Another Fire Incident in Delhi

On Monday, a fire broke out in a building in the Chawri Bazar area. According to the Fire Station at Connaught Place, a call regarding the incident was received at around 7:21 pm on Sunday, following which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched. (ANI)