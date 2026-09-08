Four police personnel in Balaghat were suspended after allegations that a pregnant woman and her husband were stripped and assaulted at Kirnapur police station during theft questioning.

Police in Balaghat district have suspended four personnel, including a sub-inspector, following allegations that a pregnant woman and her husband were stripped and beaten inside Kirnapur police station. The action came after the woman’s family carried her on a stretcher to the Superintendent of Police’s office to lodge a complaint.

SP Aditya Mishra suspended Sub-Inspector Damendra Turkar, Head Constable Ashish Baghel, Constable Kapil Baghel and Woman Constable Megha Tekam. All four have been sent to the reserve police center. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DSP Pratishtha Rathore has been formed to probe the case, with instructions to submit its report within two weeks.

Allegations Of Assault

The family alleged that Kailash Chaudhary and his wife Savitri were called to the police station on September 2 in connection with a theft case. They claim both were stripped and assaulted to force a confession. Savitri, who is two months pregnant, was allegedly kept at the station until the evening of September 3 and subjected to inhuman treatment.

Relatives, including retired army personnel Tosh an Rahangdale and brother-in-law Ravi Chaudhary, said Savitri sustained injuries on her body and legs. They demanded registration of a case against the officers involved.

The incident stems from a complaint filed on August 21. Two women, Sheela Karmege and Alka Giriya, reported that ₹50,000 was stolen from a bag at the Kirnapur post office after Sheela withdrew ₹100,000. Police summoned Kailash and Savitri for questioning based on this complaint.

The family maintains that the couple was wrongly accused without verification. They say Kailash was grazing livestock and Savitri was sewing clothes at home when the alleged theft occurred.

Complaints Escalated To Higher Authorities

The family has sent complaints to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Member of Parliament, MLA, National and State Commissions for Women, and former MLA Heena Kanwre. They allege police acted brutally on the basis of a statement without considering the couple’s side of the story.

Meanwhile, Minister-in-Charge Uday Pratap, who was in Balaghat on Monday, declined to comment when questioned about the matter.

The SIT investigation will determine the sequence of events and whether charges should be filed against the suspended officers.