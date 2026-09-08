An Indian traveler’s video praising the instinct to offer seats to elders and those in need in India has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions about courtesy and cultural differences abroad.

An Indian woman travelling overseas has sparked a conversation about everyday acts of courtesy after sharing her appreciation for one cultural habit she associates with India.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rashmi Chadha recalled noticing an elderly man, whom she believed to be in his 90s, standing during a journey while younger passengers remained seated. She said her husband eventually gave up his seat for the man, noting that such gestures are more common in India.

Respect For Elders Highlighted

Chadha said she values the instinct in India to offer seats to those in need, whether elderly, pregnant, injured or children. “This is what I like about our country, that we respect and give seats to our elders,” she explained.

She added that offering a seat should not be limited to older people, stressing that anyone visibly in need deserves consideration. In her caption, she wrote that Indians are naturally warm and empathetic, often welcoming strangers into their homes or offering food and care.

Online Reactions Mixed

Her post prompted debate online. Some agreed that younger people in India respectfully give up their seats, while others argued that the practice has declined.

One user wrote: “Agreed they have more civic sense and cleanliness and a system – but that’s it – It is all they have and they need a system for such a low population – Whereas us Indians, world’s largest population with dynamic cultures, ethnicity, castes – still are better humans.”

Others suggested that courtesy varies across regions and circumstances, but the discussion highlighted how small acts of kindness can reflect broader cultural values.

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the reminder that respect and empathy remain vital in everyday life.