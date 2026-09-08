A mother's reaction to her son’s Rs 50,000 Meta smart glasses has gone viral. Asked to guess their price, she started at Rs 200 and gradually raised her estimate to Rs 3,000, still far below the actual cost. Her son then revealed the shocking price and told her he had also been recording her through the glasses.

A mother’s candid reaction after discovering the actual price of her son’s smart glasses has left the internet entertained. A video shared by Instagram user Bikas Meena shows him asking his mother to guess the cost of his Meta glasses. What begins as a simple guessing game quickly turns into a hilarious moment when she discovers they are worth Rs 50,000.

In the viral video, Meena asks his mother how much she thinks the glasses cost. She initially gives a modest estimate of Rs 200 or Rs 250. When her son asks her to increase the amount, she gradually raises her guesses, moving from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 and then Rs 2,500. Her final guess is Rs 3,000—still far below the actual price.

Watch the viral video here:

Before revealing the amount, Meena repeatedly checks whether his mother will be shocked by the answer. He even asks her if she will get a heart attack. She confidently assures him that she will not and asks him to reveal the price.

The surprise comes when Bikas Meena tells her that the Meta glasses cost Rs 50,000.

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His mother immediately reacts with disbelief and asks whether the glasses really cost that much. The moment becomes even funnier when Meena tells her not to swear. He then reveals another detail: she is being recorded through the glasses.

Initially confused, the woman examines the eyewear and notices the recording indicator. She points towards the light and explains that she had wondered why the glasses appeared to be recording. Her spontaneous expressions and genuine surprise quickly became the highlight of the video.

The clip has since attracted attention online, with viewers especially amused by the mother’s natural response. Several users praised her expressions and found the interaction adorable.

One user commented, "She's the cutest."

Another wrote, "Cutest reaction."

A third viewer added, "She is so cute."

The video has resonated with social media users because of the relatable mother-son exchange and the dramatic gap between her Rs 3,000 estimate and the actual Rs 50,000 price tag. The unexpected revelation about the glasses’ recording feature added another layer of humour to an already amusing conversation.

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