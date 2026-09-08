Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action as five MCD officials are suspended, the building owner is arrested and inspections of unsafe structures intensify.

This tragic building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi has prompted strict measures from the Delhi government, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that no leniency will be shown to those who are held responsible for this building collapse. As many as five officials of the MCD have been suspended immediately, and the owner of this building collapse has been arrested as well.

This tragedy has once again put the spotlight on the issue of safety of old buildings, unauthorized constructions and PG hostels in the national capital. Now inspections will be conducted around Satya Niketan to locate other unsafe buildings in that area.

Five MCD Officials Suspended in Connection With Satya Niketan Building Collapse

After this tragic accident, the Delhi government has taken stringent action against five officials of the MCD. These five suspended officials include the MCD Deputy Commissioner, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer.

The government is investigating whether any administrative laxity or violation occurred regarding this building. A magisterial inquiry is also being conducted to find out about the circumstances behind this building collapse.

Owner of the Building Collapsed Arrested During Investigation

The owner of the collapsed Satya Niketan building has been arrested as a case was registered in regard to the collapse. As per sources quoted in the information provided, the Satya Niketan building was being used as a PG for students and had already become old.

The authorities would investigate the condition of the building and the repair work being carried out on it during the time of its collapse. The investigation would help identify what led to the collapse of the building.

Construction of Illegal Fifth Floor Buildings to Be Tackled

The Delhi government also has issued a directive to take necessary actions in regard to buildings where illegal fifth floors have been constructed.

This decision would not be confined to the Satya Niketan area. It would be extended to other areas of Delhi as well.

Nearby PGs and Other Buildings Inspected

Satya Niketan is near the South Campus of Delhi University, where many students live in PGs and rented accommodations. After the tragedy, the authorities have initiated inspections in the nearby PGs and other buildings to ensure that all safety measures are adhered to in such facilities.

Violators may face legal action and sealing of the concerned premises. As per some reports, a nearby building has been evacuated and sealed after the tragedy.

Seven Dead as Rescue Operations Resume

Following the disaster, there have been extensive rescue operations by NDRF, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, MCD, and others. Based on the latest figures, the death toll from the accident has reached seven people, and others have been either rescued or taken for medical aid.

CM Rekha Gupta has made it clear that there will be accountability against all those who are responsible for the accident. In addition to the ongoing probe into the Satya Niketan tragedy, other potentially hazardous buildings are also being identified in the city.