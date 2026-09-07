A woman living next to the collapsed PG in Delhi’s Satya Niketan breaks down in the aftermath, asking, “Where are we living? What is happening?” Her distressed voice captures the shock and fear among residents near the site.

A woman living next to the building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan was left overwhelmed by the devastation unfolding before her. Her distressed voice was captured in footage recorded just minutes after the incident.

As people gathered around the collapse site, she could be heard repeatedly questioning what had happened. In an emotional state, she asked, “Where are we living? What is happening?” Her words reflected the shock and fear among residents living in the neighbourhood.

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The woman also expressed concern for the students who were staying at the PG accommodation. She could be heard asking about their whereabouts and seeking help as the scale of the collapse became clear.

At a time when the area was filled with confusion and panic, her reaction captured the uncertainty faced by those who lived close to the building. Residents were trying to understand what had happened and whether people were trapped under the debris.

Emergency personnel and rescue teams reached the site following the collapse and began assessing the situation. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of buildings being used as PG accommodations in areas with a large student population.

The emotional footage from Satya Niketan has highlighted the fear and helplessness experienced by nearby residents in the immediate aftermath of the collapse.