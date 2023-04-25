Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95; PM calls him 'colossal figure of Indian politics'

    Parkash Singh Badal, the five-time Punjab chief minister, was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathing difficulties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the Punjab leader, calling him a "colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman". 
     

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 9:47 PM IST

    Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. After complaining of difficulty breathing, the 95-year-old senior lawmaker was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago. Parkash Singh Badal was in the ICU when he breathed his last at 8:28 pm on Tuesday.

    Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon. The SAD patriarch was the oldest candidate to contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

    Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on Badal’s demise. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times."

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed condolences on the demise of former Punjab CM. He wrote: "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues."

    Badal was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village in 1952. In 1970, he became the youngest chief minister of Punjab, and in 2012, he was the oldest. He also held the record for holding the position of CM five times during the years of 1970–1971 and 2012–2017. He received the Padma Vibhushan award in 2015, and in 2020, he returned it to protest the agriculture regulations. He was also honoured with Path Rattan Faqr-e-Qaum (Jewel of the Panth Pride of the Community) in 2011.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
