Weather: Tamil Nadu districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall

The IMD office in Chennai has issued a warning regarding the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Chennai: Widespread rainfall has been reported across Tamil Nadu as the Northeast Monsoon intensifies, bringing heavy downpours to southern districts. In response to waterlogging and safety concerns, several district administrations have declared school holidays.

Tirunelveli has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for two days, prompting District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to announce holidays for all government and private schools today (Nov 20). Similar school closures have been declared in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, though colleges in these districts will remain open. In Ramanathapuram, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon extended the holiday for both schools and colleges. Collector T. Charusree declared a school holiday in Thiruvarur, and Karaikal District Collector T. Manikandan also announced school holidays in the region.

The intensified Northeast Monsoon has had a significant impact on southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, where waterlogging has disrupted daily life. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue along the Tamil Nadu coast, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted until Thursday morning in districts including Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal.

The Indian Meteorological Department in Chennai has also reported the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression by November 25. This will bring heavy rainfall to southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 26 to 29. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist in these regions until December.

