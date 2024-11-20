CM Yogi Adityanath advocates robust logistics plan for Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a comprehensive State Logistics Plan to improve Uttar Pradesh’s logistics sector. Emphasizing infrastructure, regulation, and technology, he highlighted the need for better truck parking, driver facilities, and training. A dedicated Logistics Division will oversee the plan’s implementation and progress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a comprehensive and robust policy framework to bolster the logistics sector in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a crucial meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for a State Logistics Plan that integrates transport infrastructure and traffic management to ensure seamless last-mile delivery.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of developing warehousing and terminal infrastructure while establishing a strong regulatory system to support logistics operations. He stressed the need for an integrated approach, combining road, air, water, and rail networks, to improve the movement of goods across the state.



The Chief Minister acknowledged Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable progress in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking, where the state advanced from 13th place to being recognized as an Achiever State. He attributed this success to consistent efforts and strategic investments in the sector, which have helped attract investments and created an environment conducive to warehousing.

To enhance logistics efficiency, Adityanath called for the identification of economic hubs and aggregation points for agricultural produce within the state. He further urged the development of technology-driven solutions for cargo tracking and security, as well as expanding training programs to address the shortage of skilled drivers.



Addressing logistical challenges, the Chief Minister noted the acute shortage of designated truck parking spaces, which has led to traffic congestion. He pointed out that issues such as encroachments, construction activities, and inadequate infrastructure hinder smooth goods movement. He proposed incorporating long-term solutions, including rest and parking facilities for truck drivers, into the State Logistics Plan.

In a bid to formalize and monitor the logistics strategy, Adityanath proposed the creation of a dedicated Logistics Division, which will oversee the plan's execution and ensure progress is regularly tracked.

