Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat HC seeking stay on conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

    'Modi surname' defamation case: After the Surat sessions court turned down his appeal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved the Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction and sentence in a defamation case.

    Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court seeking stay on conviction in Modi surname defamation case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    Congress's Rahul Gandhi has appealed in the Gujarat High Court after a Surat court denied his request to postpone his conviction in the issue regarding the Prime Minister's last name. Gandhi had sought a pause on his conviction that would help his reinstatement as an MP. 

    He was disqualified from the Parliament last month after being given a two-year prison sentence, the highest sentence that could be given in a criminal defamation prosecution. Rahul Gandhi had even vacated his official bungalow on Saturday for the same.

    The leader claimed in his appeal that the trial court's treatment of him was severe and heavily affected by the fact that he was an MP.

    Also Read | Operation Kaveri: First batch of 278 Indians leaves Sudan on board INS Sumedha

    The Congress leader was found guilty of criminal defamation and given a two-year prison term after asking, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" on April 13, 2019, at an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka.

    The Congress called the court's decision "erroneous and unsustainable" and noted that the judge seemed "over-shadowed" by the high office of the prime minister, despite the BJP's unambiguous assertion that it is a legal matter.

    The BJP alleged it was an insult to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community and a party leader in Gujarat, Purnesh Modi, filed a defamation case against him.

    The case was against Gandhi was filed by Purnesh Modi, who was a minister in Gujarat at the time, claiming that he had defamed the entire Modi community.

    Also Read | Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Kaveri First Batch of 278 Indians leaves Sudan on board INS Sumedha gcw

    Operation Kaveri: First batch of 278 Indians leaves Sudan on board INS Sumedha

    Delhi excise policy case Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet

    Karnataka Election 2023: Fraud of reservation exposed Congress targets BJP over SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Fraud of reservation exposed...' Congress raps BJP on SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani anr

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE: Watch CM Punk spotted backstage on RAW; real reason for AEW star arrival revealed-ayh

    WWE: Watch CM Punk spotted backstage on RAW; real reason for AEW star's arrival revealed

    From Adipurush, Jawan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash in 2023

    From Adipurush, Jawan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash in 2023

    UP Board Results 2023 Over 100 inmates clear Class 10th and 12th board examination gcw

    UP Board Results 2023: Over 100 inmates clear Class 10th and 12th board examination

    Lets finish the job Joe Biden launches re election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls watch video gcw

    'Let's finish the job': Joe Biden launches re-election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai' ADC

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai'

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon