Elderly man rushes to save woman falling from stairs at railway station. But there's a twist (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen falling down the stairs at a crowded railway station. An elderly man tries to get a hold of her hand, in a bid to help her. However, it turned out to be a fake fall for an Instagram reel as the woman was seen laughing towards the end of the video. As soon as the video was shared, it left online users furious, as they criticised the woman for creating a nuisance among the public.

The exact date and location of the incident could not be confirmed.

Most people demanded action against such reelers for creating problems for others in public space.

A user wrote, "There must be fine for making reels by disturbing others."

