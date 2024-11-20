Elderly man rushes to save woman falling from stairs at railway station. But there's a twist (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen falling down the stairs at a crowded railway station.

Elderly man rushes to save woman falling from stairs at railway station. But there's a twist (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

A video has gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen falling down the stairs at a crowded railway station. An elderly man tries to get a hold of her hand, in a bid to help her. However, it turned out to be a fake fall for an Instagram reel as the woman was seen laughing towards the end of the video. As soon as the video was shared, it left online users furious, as they criticised the woman for creating a nuisance among the public.

The exact date and location of the incident could not be confirmed.

Watch video

Also read: Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH)

Most people demanded action against such reelers for creating problems for others in public space.

A user wrote, "There must be fine for making reels by disturbing others."

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus BPL cards says BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

Weather: Tamil Nadu districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall dmn

Weather: Tamil Nadu districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall

We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details AJR

'We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details

CM Yogi Adityanath advocates robust logistics plan for Uttar Pradesh vkp

CM Yogi Adityanath advocates robust logistics plan for Uttar Pradesh

Recent Stories

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed anr

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination ATG

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details RBA

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon