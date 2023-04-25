Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet

    Delhi liquor scam: The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others in the excise policy case.
     

    Delhi excise policy case Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the CBI chargesheet in the excise policy case for the first time. An additional chargesheet submitted by the central agency on Tuesday included Aam Aadmi Party leader's name.

    In addition to the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI has accused Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor merchant Amandeep Singh Dhall, and Arjun Pandey in the additional chargesheet under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201, and 420.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Fraud of reservation exposed...' Congress raps BJP on SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Manish Sisodia was arrested for allegedly engaging in corruption during the creation and implementation of the excise policy as well as during the money laundering of the proceeds. The CBI claims that alcohol corporations were engaged in the formulation of the 2021 excise policy, for which a liquor lobby it termed the "South Group" received payments.

    Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, was interrogated by the CBI for over nine hours on April 16 as a witness in the excise policy case. His party protested, with the AAP leader claiming that the charges of a fraud were untrue and that the agency was operating under the BJP's direction.

    Also Read | Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Fraud of reservation exposed Congress targets BJP over SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Fraud of reservation exposed...' Congress raps BJP on SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani anr

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story vma

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story

    Karnataka Election 2023: Fraud of reservation exposed Congress targets BJP over SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Fraud of reservation exposed...' Congress raps BJP on SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani anr

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

    Are you always hungry? Here are 7 reasons why you have uncontrollable hunger - gps

    Are you always hungry? Here are 7 reasons why you have uncontrollable hunger

    Google Pixel 7a to launch soon Check out expected price features other details gcw

    Google Pixel 7a to launch soon? Check out expected price, features, other details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon