'We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (November 19) expressed deep sorrow over the recent killing of six individuals, including women and children, by suspected Kuki militants. In his first statement following the gruesome incident, Singh vowed that those responsible would face justice soon.

The victims, three women and three children, were reportedly taken hostage and later killed in Jiribam district. Their bodies were found in a river last week. Speaking in a video shared on his X handle, the chief minister condemned the act as a "crime against humanity."

"Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam," Singh said. "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway, and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."

Since November 11, the victims had been missing after a gunfight between militants and security forces at a camp for the displaced in Jiribam. The skirmish reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents.

CM Biren also expressed gratitude to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their prompt action in the area, which he believes will help restore order. "Their swift response is crucial in maintaining peace and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are apprehended," Singh added.

For over 18 months, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence, with tensions escalating between the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and the Kuki-majority hills. Despite the deployment of security forces and the establishment of buffer zones, the state remains divided along ethnic lines.

In a bid to curb the unrest, the Central government recently reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six areas of Manipur, a move that has sparked fresh protests in the Imphal valley.

