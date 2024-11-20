'We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details

The victims, three women and three children, were reportedly taken hostage and later killed in Jiribam district. Their bodies were found in a river last week. Speaking in a video shared on his X handle, the chief minister condemned the act as a "crime against humanity."

We will not rest': Manipur CM Biren Singh assures action after Jiribam killings; check details AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (November 19) expressed deep sorrow over the recent killing of six individuals, including women and children, by suspected Kuki militants. In his first statement following the gruesome incident, Singh vowed that those responsible would face justice soon.

The victims, three women and three children, were reportedly taken hostage and later killed in Jiribam district. Their bodies were found in a river last week. Speaking in a video shared on his X handle, the chief minister condemned the act as a "crime against humanity."

DA hike update: State govt acts to reduce disparity with central pay scales

"Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam," Singh said. "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway, and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."

Since November 11, the victims had been missing after a gunfight between militants and security forces at a camp for the displaced in Jiribam. The skirmish reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents.

CM Biren also expressed gratitude to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their prompt action in the area, which he believes will help restore order. "Their swift response is crucial in maintaining peace and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are apprehended," Singh added.

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day

For over 18 months, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence, with tensions escalating between the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and the Kuki-majority hills. Despite the deployment of security forces and the establishment of buffer zones, the state remains divided along ethnic lines.

In a bid to curb the unrest, the Central government recently reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six areas of Manipur, a move that has sparked fresh protests in the Imphal valley.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus BPL cards says BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

Elderly man rushes to save woman falling from stairs at railway station. But there's a twist (WATCH) shk

Elderly man rushes to save woman falling from stairs at railway station. But there's a twist (WATCH)

Weather: Tamil Nadu districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall dmn

Weather: Tamil Nadu districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall

CM Yogi Adityanath advocates robust logistics plan for Uttar Pradesh vkp

CM Yogi Adityanath advocates robust logistics plan for Uttar Pradesh

Recent Stories

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed anr

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination ATG

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details RBA

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon