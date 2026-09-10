Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged students not to worry about the future and focus on contributing to nation-building. He encouraged them to remain confident and said every individual can contribute through their chosen profession.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday urged young students not to worry excessively about their future and encouraged them to focus on giving their best while contributing meaningfully to nation-building. "Do not take pressure about what the future holds. Focus on giving your best, keep learning, remain curious and contribute whatever you can towards nation-building. Every young person has a role in shaping the India of tomorrow," Gupta said while interacting with students visiting the Delhi Assembly under the Assembly's Youth Outreach Programme.

Students from Kirori Mal College, Sukhdev College, Law Centre-I, Law Centre-II and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of the University of Delhi visited the Assembly as part of the initiative aimed at providing young people with an opportunity to understand democratic institutions beyond classrooms and textbooks.

'Contribute Through Your Profession'

During the interaction, Gupta encouraged students to remain confident about their journeys and not allow academic, professional or social pressures to overshadow their potential. He said nation-building was not limited to politics or public office and that every individual could contribute through their chosen profession. "Whatever profession you choose, perform it with honesty, excellence and a sense of responsibility towards society," the Assembly Speaker said.

Gupta also emphasised the importance of an informed and responsible citizenry in strengthening democracy. He urged students to listen to different viewpoints, ask questions and understand issues before forming opinions. He said, "Disagreement and debate were natural and necessary elements of a vibrant democracy, provided they remained within the framework of constitutional values and mutual respect. The students interacted with the Speaker on issues related to the functioning of the legislature, the role of elected representatives, democratic participation and the relationship between citizens and public institutions".

The interaction saw enthusiastic participation from the students, who raised questions and shared their perspectives on contemporary issues and the role of young citizens in a changing India.

A Glimpse into Parliamentary History

As part of the educational visit, the students also undertook a guided tour of the historic Delhi Legislative Assembly complex and were introduced to its architectural character and significance in India's parliamentary history. Through documentaries and presentations, the students learnt about the building's association with the Central Legislative Assembly and personalities and developments linked to its legacy.

The students were also introduced to the Assembly's commemorative Coffee Table Book, "Ek Shatabdi Yatra", which traces the institution's historic journey and parliamentary heritage. The visit further included a tour of the main Assembly Chamber, giving the students a first-hand glimpse of the setting where legislative debates, discussions and proceedings are conducted.

The Speaker called upon the students to remain connected with India's constitutional and democratic heritage while looking towards the future with confidence. He said the energy, ideas and capabilities of the youth would be decisive in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat and urged them to make the best use of their opportunities, remain grounded in constitutional values and contribute positively to society. (ANI)