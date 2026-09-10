Union Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated winners of the 27th National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. PM Shri JNV, Ukhrul-1, Manipur, won the top prize. The event aims to familiarise students with parliamentary practices.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated the winners of the 27th National Youth Parliament Competition 2025-26 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, with PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur, securing the top position at the national level. Rijiju distributed shields, trophies and prizes to the winning teams at a prize distribution ceremony held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.

Dignitaries Emphasise Importance of Parliament

Congratulating the national winner and seven regional winners, Rijiju underlined the importance of Parliament as a cornerstone of democracy and urged students to understand the functioning of parliamentary institutions. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said parliamentary democracy is best suited to India, where citizens exercise their democratic rights through elected representatives. He also appreciated the contribution of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in nurturing students and shaping their character.

Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, congratulated the winning teams and highlighted the role of Youth Parliament programmes in developing students' personalities, critical-thinking abilities and spirit of teamwork. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Satya Prakash, emphasised the contribution of principals, teachers and students in nation-building. Referring to the traditional Guru-Shishya Parampara, he said their collective efforts are important for realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The students of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur, also presented a repeat performance of their Youth Parliament during the ceremony.

About the Youth Parliament Competition

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament competitions for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for nearly 30 years. The 27th edition was conducted during 2025-26 among 100 Vidyalayas across eight regions of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The programme aims to familiarise students with parliamentary practices and procedures, while encouraging discussion, debate, self-confidence, leadership qualities, critical thinking and effective oratory.

National and Regional Winners

The Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Running Parliamentary Shield and national-level trophy were awarded to PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur, representing the Shillong Region. The seven regional winners included PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kollam, Kerala (Hyderabad Region); PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog, Shimla (Chandigarh Region); PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Suratgarh, Sriganganagar (Jaipur Region); PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh (Bhopal Region); PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Valsad, Gujarat (Pune Region); PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Purulia, West Bengal (Patna Region); and PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand (Lucknow Region).

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Anil Kumar, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, participating students, teachers, ministry officials and other stakeholders for their contribution to the successful conduct of the competition. (ANI)