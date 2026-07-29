Dr. Navin Dang, Founder of Dr. Dangs Lab, was conferred the IMA Lifetime Achievement Award by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his distinguished service. He was among five medical stalwarts to receive the highest honour at the IMA event.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), earlier this month conferred the prestigious IMA Lifetime Achievement Award upon Dr. Navin Dang, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Dangs Lab, for his distinguished service in the field of modern medical practice, a press release said.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour of the evening, was conferred upon five distinguished medical stalwarts. Along with Dr. Navin Dang, the other recipients were Dr. C. P. Thakur, Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Dr. Bharat Agrawal and Dr. A. K. Patel. The award was presented by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the IMA's Doctors' Day 2026 programme held at IMA House, I.P. Marg, New Delhi.

Dr. Dang also received a commemorative "Mark of Honour" from the Indian Medical Association, recognising his lifelong contribution to the medical profession and his sustained commitment to laboratory quality, ethical healthcare and patient-centred medical practice. The IMA Lifetime Achievement Award marks an important milestone in Dr. Dang's distinguished career and celebrates his contribution to the advancement of diagnostic medicine in India, as well as the institution he has built over more than four decades, the release said.

The Journey of Dr. Dangs Lab

Dr. Dang, together with his wife and co-founder Dr. Manju Dang, established Dr Dang's Lab in 1983. Beginning with a modest financial investment and a laboratory space of approximately 400 square feet, they built the institution around a clear and enduring philosophy: scientific accuracy must always be accompanied by compassion, integrity and personalised attention to every patient.

Over the years, Dr. Dangs Lab has grown into a specialised diagnostic facility spread across approximately 30,000 square feet. It offers an extensive menu of investigations across biochemistry, haematology, flow cytometry, microbiology, molecular biology, immunology, histopathology and cytology. The laboratory continues to lead through innovation by introducing novel and advanced diagnostic tests, while consistently setting the highest standards of service excellence, quality and reliability in diagnostics.

Today, Dr. Dangs Lab is recognised as one of India's leading standalone diagnostic institutions, known for its focus on report quality, medical oversight, ethical work practices and personalised patient care. The laboratory is distinguished by the active involvement of doctors and specialist pathologists across pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical processes. Its patient-focused practices include dedicated paediatric phlebotomists, pathologists trained in paediatric sample reporting, specialist expertise in MRD and haemato-oncopathology, critical callouts for emergency laboratory values and a rigorous triple quality-check policy, the release said. These practices have helped the institution earn the longstanding trust of patients and the medical community.

Contributions Beyond the Laboratory

Dr. Dang's contribution to laboratory medicine extends well beyond the institution he founded. He has also been appointed as a Board Member of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), reflecting his expertise and longstanding commitment to advancing laboratory quality, competence and accreditation standards in India. He has also served in several important professional, regulatory and advisory roles, including as a member of the Specialists Board of the National Board of Examinations in Laboratory Medicine, a former nominated member of the Medical Council of India's Ethics Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Delhi Medical Council.

The release added that his involvement in these organisations has complemented his work at Dr. Dangs Lab and contributed to the broader advancement of quality systems, ethical standards and professional excellence in laboratory medicine.

Pioneering Milestones in Diagnostics

Under the leadership of Dr. Dang, Dr. Dangs Lab achieved several significant milestones in Indian diagnostic medicine. It became the first diagnostic laboratory in India to receive ISO 9000 certification in 1995 and was among the earliest laboratories in the country to receive comprehensive NABL accreditation. The laboratory was also featured in the Limca Book of Records for pioneering the delivery of patient reports through web-based technology.

Dr. Dangs Lab has continued to strengthen its quality-driven systems through specialist medical oversight, rigorous operating procedures and participation in clinical research. The institution has also served as a central laboratory for significant vaccine studies & clinical trials, contributing to safety and immunogenicity testing across multiple phases.

Dr. Dang on Receiving the Award

Speaking on receiving the honour, Dr. Dang said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association and to receive it from the Hon'ble Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh. This recognition is not mine alone; it belongs to my wife and co-founder, Dr. Manju Dang, our family, and every member of the Dr. Dangs Lab team who has contributed to this journey. Since our humble beginning in 1983, our purpose has remained unchanged: to serve every patient with compassion, integrity and an uncompromising commitment to quality. I accept this honour with gratitude and renew my commitment to the medical profession and to the patients who continue to place their trust in us."

A Distinguished Career and Accolades

Dr. Dang completed his MD in Medical Microbiology from PGIMER, Chandigarh, after obtaining his MBBS from the University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi. He also served as a Senior Resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he gained significant experience in medical practice and research before dedicating himself to the establishment and development of Dr. Dangs Lab, the release noted. Throughout his career, he has remained closely involved in laboratory processes and patient care while contributing to professional bodies, quality organisations, research initiatives and healthcare advisory groups.

The IMA Lifetime Achievement Award adds to a distinguished list of honours received by Dr. Dang. He was conferred the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award by the President of India in 2009 for his outstanding contribution to the medical field. His other recognitions include the Vishisht Chikitsa Ratan Award, the GAPIO Award for Excellence in Diagnostics, an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Amity University, and the IMA Iconic National Award for Advanced Medical Care.

Dr Dang's Lab has also received several prominent institutional honours, including the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award, the World Quality Commitment Award, and the Prof. S.K. Joshi National Award for Laboratory Excellence - Gold Category from the Quality Council of India, the release said. The IMA Lifetime Achievement Award recognises not only Dr. Dang's individual accomplishments, but also the enduring institution he has built, one founded upon scientific excellence, ethical medical practice, compassion and an unwavering sense of responsibility towards every patient. (ANI)