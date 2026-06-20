Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met a high-level delegation of Non-Resident Kannadigas from 30 countries to strengthen ties. He also presided over a review meeting to assess the progress of the state's flagship 'Pancha Guarantee' schemes.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday met with a high-level delegation of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) representing 30 countries at the Vidhana Soudha (state legislature), seeking to strengthen the bond between the state and its global diaspora. The delegation was led by the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, KH Muniyappa.

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The CM expressed his pride in the achievements of the Kannada community worldwide. "Kannadigas across the world have carried our language, culture and values to every corner of the globe while making significant contributions in diverse fields. Their achievements and enduring connection to Karnataka are a source of pride and inspiration for us all," Shivakumar posted on X.

During the interaction, the CM listened to the perspectives and aspirations of the NRK representatives regarding the future development of the state. He emphasised that the state government is keen on integrating the expertise of the global Kannada community into the state's growth narrative. "I was pleased to interact with the delegation and hear their perspectives, ideas and aspirations for the future of our state. The Government of Karnataka remains committed to strengthening its engagement with the global Kannada community and harnessing their knowledge, expertise and goodwill to build a stronger, more prosperous and globally connected Karnataka," the post further read.

CM Reviews 'Pancha Guarantee' Schemes

On Friday, Shivakumar presided over a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha to assess the progress and implementation of the state government's flagship 'Pancha Guarantee' schemes. The meeting, held in the committee room, focused on ensuring the effective delivery and reach of the five guarantee programs.

Taking to X, Shivakumar shared details of the meeting, stating, "Presiding over the review meeting held today in the committee room of Vidhana Soudha regarding the progress of implementation of the Pancha Guarantee schemes, discussions were held on the effective implementation of the schemes."

The session was attended by several senior cabinet members, including Ministers K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, and Priyank Kharge. The Vice Chairpersons of the Implementation Authority for Guarantee Schemes and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, were also present to provide updates on the ground-level execution and address bottlenecks in the welfare projects. (ANI)