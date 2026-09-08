Telangana witnessed high political drama after two BRS MLCs were arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against the Assembly Speaker. A court rejected their remand, escalating the confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.

BRS MLCs Arrested, Political War Erupts

Telangana witnessed a day of high political drama on Tuesday as the arrest of BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao alias Tata Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy over alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar snowballed into a full-blown confrontation between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS, with both sides trading sharp accusations through the day.

The controversy, which erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the premises, took a fresh turn early Tuesday when Saifabad Police arrested the two MLCs over their alleged remarks against the Speaker made near Gate No 3 on September 7.

BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra was among the first to react, alleging that a massive police contingent had descended on the MLCs' residences before dawn. "Like thieves, a mob of over a hundred people, perhaps two hundred, showed up at their home at 6 AM to arrest them. They are now producing them in court. We are not afraid of anyone. This is not a major issue for the BRS party. We will fight and handle it. Our women MLAs faced appalling treatment," he told reporters.

Court Rejects Remand, MLCs Defiant

The matter reached the Nampally court, which rejected the police's request for remand of the two MLCs. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) hailed the order, saying, "Justice has prevailed. We hope the State Legislature also will not do anything hasty and will actually learn from what the judiciary has said... Hopefully, justice will prevail even in the Legislature."

MLC Thatha Madhusudhan Reddy struck a defiant note after the court order. "At the end of the day, truth will prevail. The court also reiterated the same. The Revanth Reddy-led government has been trying to send us to jail since yesterday. However, the court today saw truth and justice in our arguments," he said, alleging he and Naveen Kumar were "not even allowed to take a bath" before being produced in court.

Naveen Kumar Reddy went further, calling the order "a victory of democracy" and "a slap on the CM's face," alleging the government had pressured police into seeking their remand. He also demanded action against a Congress MLA who had allegedly wished death upon BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

KTR Slams 'Criminal Mindset' Govt Over Attack on Women MLAs

KTR escalated the attack on the Congress government, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of presiding over a "criminal mindset" administration following the alleged manhandling of former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy during Monday's confrontation. "It is the misfortune of the people of Telangana that a Chief Minister with a criminal mindset has come to power. The former ministers... were subjected to an extremely despicable attack," he said, alleging the government had "ushered in a Dushasana episode" by dragging women leaders and pulling their sarees.

He accused the Congress of "using the Speaker as a shield to cover up its incompetence," alleged police complicity in facilitating Congress workers' movement towards KCR's residence while blocking BRS leaders, and separately claimed he was detained while raising this issue. KTR also broadened his attack to the Congress government's welfare record and manifesto promises, calling it "the biggest fraud of this century."

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar accused the government of deploying "police muzzle, marshal's muzzle and unidentified civil-dressed goons" against BRS protesters, alleging women MLAs were "dragged down by their hair, their saris were pulled, they were throttled," and likened Revanth Reddy's governance to "Hitler's ideals."

BRS Legal Cell advocate Kakkla Laxman said Saifabad Police had "clearly violated the fundamental rights, the Constitution, the BNS, and High Court judgments," and vowed to challenge the MLCs' detention.

Congress Mounts Counter-Offensive

The ruling Congress mounted a robust counter-offensive. AICC Secretary and Telangana Congress in-charge Sachin Sawant alleged the BRS shared a "Manuvadi" ideology with the BJP and RSS, linking the MLCs' remarks to the Haldwani 'purification' row. "The BRS, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the RSS share the same 'Manuvadi' ideology. This incident proves it... Just because the Speaker is a Dalit, you feel entitled to hurl abuse at him? We will vehemently oppose this mindset," Sawant said, as Congress workers staged a demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan.

Telangana Congress leader Motha Rohit defended the arrests outright, turning the "illegal arrest" charge back on KCR and KTR. "How can you call it an illegal arrest? You should welcome this arrest... BRS has a long history of insulting Dalits... Congress party and the Congress government have done the right thing by arresting Madhu, who has insulted a Dalit speaker," he said, announcing a protest at Gandhi Bhavan demanding Madhu's resignation.

Congress workers also protested outside KCR's Erravalli residence, raising slogans against the BRS leaders — even as the BRS alleged police had provided them escort, while stopping KTR, T Harish Rao and other MLAs from proceeding to the same destination, forcing them to walk on foot after their vehicles were halted near Hakimpet.

Assembly Condemns MLCs, Holds KCR Responsible

Amid the street-level standoff, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution strongly condemning the MLCs' alleged remarks against the Speaker as "highly derogatory, insulting and unparliamentary utterances." It also censured the two leaders for allegedly removing their T-shirts in public in the presence of women, terming it conduct that "amounts to outrage of the modesty of the women present at the place of the incident."

The resolution went a step further, holding KCR responsible for his party members' conduct: "This House Resolves that the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekhar Rao, should own responsibility for the said unbecoming conduct of the members of his party and tender an unconditional apology to the Speaker in the interest of institutional integrity, decency and decorum of this House." It directed that the resolution be forwarded to the Chairman of the Legislative Council for further action.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to express solidarity, with Revanth Reddy reportedly distressed after seeing visuals of the Speaker becoming emotional over the remarks, and assuring him of action "in accordance with the law and Assembly procedures."

Opposition Demands Discussion on 'Police Assault'

Undeterred, KTR and other BRS MLAs arrived at the Assembly and submitted an adjournment motion under Rule 63, seeking discussion on the "police assault" on their leaders. "Revanth Reddy's government attacked our women MLAs yesterday. They must give an explanation," KTR told reporters, dismissing the previous day's Congress narrative as "petty dramas and cheap theatrics" and asserting BRS would question the government "as the principal opposition."

Adding another voice to the row, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi condemned the mistreatment of Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy in the Assembly, demanding a full inquiry. "No matter what, a woman's dignity is dignity. When I say that a mother has been hurt, a woman has been hurt... Her hair was pulled. Her saree was stepped on. They are my sisters, sir, and a woman is the honour of our state," he said, seeking strict action against the police personnel involved.

With the Assembly resolution, court relief for the MLCs, and duelling street protests all playing out on the same day, the Speaker row has deepened the rift between the Treasury and Opposition benches, setting the tone for a stormy ongoing Assembly session. (ANI)