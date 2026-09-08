A 33-year-old gardener died after an alleged electric shock while pruning trees at Delhi University's South Campus. The incident occurred on Monday evening, and police have registered a case for causing death by negligence. An investigation is underway.

Police Register Case, Investigation Begins Police received a PCR call at the South Campus Police Station at approximately 05:30 PM on September 7, reporting the accident. Upon receiving the information, police personnel dispatched to the scene immediately shifted the victim to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him "Brought Dead" upon arrival, and a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was subsequently prepared.Preliminary enquiries revealed that the victim, employed as a private gardener on the university campus, was in the process of trimming trees when he accidentally came into contact with an electrical source, resulting in the fatal shock.In response to the incident, the Delhi Police have registered a case under legal provisions: FIR No. 153/26, dated September 07, under South Campus Police Station. Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery or electrical apparatus) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been added. Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, determine potential safety lapses, and establish responsibility for the fatal incident.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A 33-year-old private gardener lost his life on Monday after allegedly suffering an electric shock while pruning trees inside the Delhi University South Campus premises. The deceased, identified as a resident of JJ Camp, Sri Ram Moti Bagh, Delhi, was working on the university grounds when the incident took place in the evening.Police received a PCR call at the South Campus Police Station at approximately 05:30 PM on September 7, reporting the accident. Upon receiving the information, police personnel dispatched to the scene immediately shifted the victim to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him "Brought Dead" upon arrival, and a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was subsequently prepared.Preliminary enquiries revealed that the victim, employed as a private gardener on the university campus, was in the process of trimming trees when he accidentally came into contact with an electrical source, resulting in the fatal shock.In response to the incident, the Delhi Police have registered a case under legal provisions: FIR No. 153/26, dated September 07, under South Campus Police Station. Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery or electrical apparatus) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been added. Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, determine potential safety lapses, and establish responsibility for the fatal incident.