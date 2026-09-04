An AI-generated video showing an Indian man rolling rotis on his bare belly went viral, but an American woman called it out as fake, warning such clips distort India’s image globally.

A viral video depicting an Indian man rolling rotis on his bare stomach has sparked outrage after being revealed as AI-generated. The clip, which showed the man standing amid trash and wiping sweat while preparing food, was widely circulated online, garnering nearly 28 million views.

On Instagram, American content creator Kristen Fischer reacted to the video, stressing that it was fabricated and deliberately designed to portray India as unhygienic. She argued that such content fuels negative stereotypes about the country among international audiences unfamiliar with its reality.

“Nobody Rolls Rotis On Their Stomach”

In her response, Fischer said: “You want to know why the world thinks that India is the filthiest, dirtiest, grossest place? It’s because there’s stuff like this all over the Internet. People are trying to make India look worse than it actually is. Nobody is out there rolling out rotis on their big fat stomach like this and the worst part is this video is an AI generated video, which means somebody went out of their way to make this video specifically to make India look bad.”

She emphasised that the viral clip was not only misleading but also harmful, as it reinforced false perceptions of India’s culture and everyday life.

Warning Against Distorted Narratives

Fischer further explained that such viral content can create a distorted picture of India. “India is not this gross and this dirty, but this is the news. This is the media that people are being fed about India. And so no wonder everybody thinks that India is like the worst place on earth to live, because this is the kind of stuff they’re seeing,” she said.

She concluded her remarks by highlighting the country’s positive aspects: “India is actually a wonderful place to live with lots of great people, and this is not what India actually looks like.”