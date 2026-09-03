An electric scooter fire in Nagpur sparked outrage after the responding fire brigade was unable to extinguish the blaze. A viral video showed the crew helpless, allegedly due to an empty water tender, though the department later claimed a technical pump failure was to blame.

In a display of shocking negligence, the Nagpur fire brigade allegedly arrived at the scene of an electric scooter fire without any water in their tender, sparking outrage among locals who witnessed the incident firsthand.

In a video that went viral on social media, the public was seen in a bewildered state as the official emergency vehicle pulled up to the scene, only for firefighters to realize they had no water to douse the roaring blaze. A few expressed anger while others laughed at the utter absurdity of the situation.

The firefighters were visibly caught in an awkward situation as they were unable to take any immediate action to extinguish the burning vehicle, which took place on a busy road in Nagpur.

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How Did the Incident Take Place?

A busy street in Nagpur witnessed an unexpected emergency on Thursday when a parked electric scooter suddenly caught fire. Within moments, the vehicle was engulfed in thick smoke and aggressive flames, rapidly transforming into a charred heap of metal on the paved road.

The locals alarmed the fire department immediately, expecting a quick response to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby shops and vehicles. The fire engine immediately pulled up, giving a sense of relief to the onlookers. However, that relief was short-lived. To everyone’s disbelief, the firefighters opened the valves only to realize that the tender’s water tank was empty.

Left completely helpless, the emergency crew could not do anything as the scooter continued to burn down to its frame in broad daylight. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and bystanders allegedly mocked the firefighters for their extreme unpreparedness, asking how a fully staffed emergency unit could respond to an active fire call without any water.

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The fire brigade had no other option but to leave the scene without extinguishing the fire, while the vehicle was completely consumed by the flames. Not the entire vehicle was damaged before the fire brigade arrived, but the scooter was eventually engulfed in flames after the tender’s pump failed to discharge water due to a technical fault.

Netizens React to Fire Engine Arriving Without Water

The viral video of a fire engine appearing unable to douse an electric scooter fire sparked outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users questioning the preparedness of the emergency services.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed anger and disbelief over the incident, with some questioning how a fire tender could reach an emergency spot without being immediately capable of spraying water. Some resorted to sarcasm and dark humour, while several users criticised the preparedness and maintenance of emergency vehicles.

However, others joked that it may have been used to wash politicians’ or VIPs’ vehicles, while another sarcastically suggested that the fire engine itself should have been set ablaze so another tender could be called to the spot.

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According to the latest report, the Nagpur Fire Department clarified that the engine was not without water, but its pump failed to function after a fuse in the electrical circuit supplying power to it blew.

A second, larger fire tender was immediately dispatched to the spot, but locals had already brought the blaze under control before it arrived.

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