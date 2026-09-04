A 17-year-old girl was strangled and attacked with a cleaver by her father in Agra after tensions over her relationship, before he informed police of the killing.

A shocking case of domestic violence unfolded in Agra’s Ekta police station area on Friday evening when a father killed his 17-year-old daughter over her relationship with a neighbour.

The accused, identified as Chandravir from Pachgain Kheda village, strangled his daughter Lakshmi while she was asleep and then struck her head and neck multiple times with a cleaver. He later went to the police station himself and confessed to the crime.

Incident And Police Response

According to police, the murder took place around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Chandravir, who owns a cement shop, lived with his wife and daughter while his elder son worked in Gurugram.

Lakshmi, a Class 12 student, had reportedly been in a relationship with a boy living nearby for four years. On September 1, she left home after an argument, prompting her father to file an FIR. She returned the next morning and gave a statement at the police station, saying she had left after a quarrel and came back on her own.

ACP Yatendra Singh Nagar said: “On Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m., Chandravir came to the police station and informed the authorities that he had killed his minor daughter. He said that his daughter was sleeping on the bed. He first strangled her and then struck her several times on the back of her head with a sharp weapon.”

Police officers rushed to the scene and found Lakshmi lying dead on the bed with injuries to her head and neck. The murder weapon was recovered based on Chandravir’s identification. Investigation And Family Tensions

Reports suggest tension had been building in the family since Lakshmi left home two days earlier. Her relationship with the neighbour was said to be the source of conflict.

The police detained Chandravir for questioning, and Lakshmi’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Local accounts indicate that the father’s anger over his daughter’s affair led to the fatal attack, which has shocked the community.