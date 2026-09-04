Udhampur witnessed a vibrant Shobha Yatra for Janmashtami, with hundreds of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. The procession featured elaborate floats, music, and bhajans. Celebrations also took place in Jaipur and Delhi.

Janmashtami Celebrations in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur witnessed vibrant Janmashtami festivities on Friday as devotees took to the streets for a massive Shobha Yatra, with hundreds of people participating in the religious celebrations. Organised by Sanatan Sabha Udhampur, the procession transformed the city into a spectacle of colour, devotion and celebration, with hundreds of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha participating in the festivities.

The Shobha Yatra passed through various parts of the city, drawing devotees and local residents who gathered along the route to witness the procession. The celebrations featured devotional music, bhajans and chants, adding to the festive atmosphere on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Elaborate floats, handcrafted by local institutions and religious bodies, moved through the city streets, depicting iconic scenes from Lord Krishna's life. The tableaux showcased various aspects associated with the life and teachings of Lord Krishna and added a visual element to the religious procession. A student dressed as Lord Krishna on the occasion said, "This is a very auspicious day, and we should celebrate it."

Nationwide Festivities

The celebrations were also witnessed in several other parts of the country as devotees gathered at temples and religious places to mark Krishna Janmashtami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Celebrations in Jaipur

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, a large number of devotees gathered at the Govind Dev Ji Temple to offer prayers and seek darshan on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees arrived at the temple to participate in the religious celebrations and seek blessings.

Devotion in Delhi

In the national capital, devotees also turned up in large numbers at ISKCON temples to mark the festival. Special arrangements were made at the temples to manage the large gatherings and facilitate devotees seeking darshan.

Speaking about the arrangements made for devotees, National Director of ISKCON Communications India, Vrajendra Nandan Das, said, "At the temple here, devotees have been queuing for darshan since 4:30 AM. Arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees visiting throughout the day can have a smooth darshan experience and receive blessings; security measures are tight, with personnel from the Delhi Police and private security agencies deployed, along with ambulances on standby for any emergency needs."

What is Krishna Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations. Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan. (ANI)