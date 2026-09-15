CISF has partnered with IIT Kanpur through two MoUs to enhance its cybersecurity and drone/anti-drone technology capabilities. The collaboration will establish a Centre of Excellence in Rajasthan and provide specialized training for CISF personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has entered into two institutional partnerships with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to strengthen its capabilities in cyber security as well as drone and anti-drone technology for the protection of critical and strategic infrastructure.

The two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), signed on September 14, provide for a six-week Cyber Security Training Programme through C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, and collaboration for establishing and developing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in drone and anti-drone technology at CISF's Major Police Training and Recruitment Centre in Rajasthan's Behror. The initiatives are part of CISF's continuing efforts to develop specialized capabilities to address emerging technology-driven security challenges.

Key Details of the Partnership

The cyber security initiative is in line with the vision articulated by Prime Minister during the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police Conference-2024 and the directions of the Union Home Minister for developing cyber-capable security forces and strengthening dedicated Cyber Commando capabilities in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police organisations.

Cyber Security Training Programme

Under the first MoU, IHUB NTIHAC Foundation (C3iHub) will conduct a six-week residential Cyber Security Training Programme under a three-year framework. The training programme will be conducted on a non-commercial and free-of-training-cost basis. Each batch will comprise 40 nominated CISF personnel. The programme will cover Critical Information Infrastructure, sector-specific cyber threats relating to aviation, power and nuclear sectors, digital forensics, incident detection and response, disaster recovery, business continuity and emerging threats involving Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, deepfakes, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and Operational Technology (OT). Multi-sector crisis simulation will also be included.

Centre of Excellence for Drone Technology

Under the second MoU, CISF and IIT Kanpur will collaborate under a five-year framework for establishing and developing a Centre of Excellence at MPRTC Behror. The CoE will focus on specialised training, drone and counter-drone systems, UAV operations, drone forensics and cyber security of unmanned systems. Joint research will cover areas such as rogue-drone analysis, RF and micro-Doppler detection, integrated Counter-UAS systems and high-altitude operations. Simulators, forensic laboratories, training curriculum and technical infrastructure will also be developed under the collaboration.

Expanding Network and Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat

The initiative builds upon CISF's recent MoU with the Drone Federation of India, which includes counter-drone SOPs, forensic analysis, red-teaming exercises and engagement with Indian drone technology companies.

The two MoUs further expand CISF's institutional network with premier technology and academic organisations, including IIT Madras (Pravartak), IIT Ropar, IIITDM Kancheepuram, IIT Kanpur and the Drone Federation of India. The partnerships are aimed at developing specialised manpower, applied research, technical infrastructure and operational capabilities in cyber security and drone and anti-drone technology.

The proposed Centre of Excellence at Behror will provide an institutional platform for sustained training, research and development in the counter-drone domain. The initiatives also support the development of indigenous technological solutions and specialised expertise, in keeping with the objectives of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat", for strengthening the security of critical infrastructure. (ANI)