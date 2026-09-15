The CDSCO has issued a public health alert against two unauthorized cosmetic products from Pakistan, Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream. The organization has advised consumers not to purchase or use these products due to health risks.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a Public Health alert against the use of two unauthorised cosmetic products for the safety of the public.

According to the notice issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ( CDSCO), "Public Health alert against the use of unauthorised cosmetic products- regarding cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. Standards for cosmetic products are published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). To manufacture cosmetics for sale and distribution, a license must be obtained from the State Licensing Authority. For the import of cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules."

Unauthorised Cosmetics Identified

The CDSCO issued an alert after testing and analysis of the two cosmetic products. "The CDSCO, through testing and analysis, has verified that the following cosmetic products are unauthorised and have not been issued a registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in India," it said.

Health Risks and Specific Products

The two products on alert are Goree Beauty Cream Made in Pakistan and Chandni Whitening Cream Made in Pakistan. The CDSCO has advised consumers not to purchase the two products and not to purchase or use them if they have already been purchased because these products contain heavy metals and pose a health risk. The two products on alert, Goree Beauty Cream Made and Chandni Whitening Cream Made, are unauthorised and contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits, which may pose a health risk to consumers, including toxic effects.

Consumer and Retailer Advisory

"In light of the Goree Beauty Cream Made in Pakistan and Chandni Whitening Cream Made in Pakistan unauthorised cosmetic products, consumers are advised not to purchase above mentioned cosmetics products. Not to use such & similarly named cosmetic products if purchased. Further, the members of the public are also advised to purchase & use authorised cosmetics products containing details of manufacturing license number, manufacturer's details. batch number. date of manufacturing & expiry, and Registration number (in case of imported cosmetics)." It said

"In case of violations observed in the label, report it to the respective State Drugs Controller (for the products manufactured in India) and the Drugs Controller General (India) (for the imported cosmetics products). All concerned establishments/ individuals are also warned not to sell, distribute or advertise the aforementioned products," it reads further. (ANI)