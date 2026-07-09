Under LG's guidance, the DDA's mission-mode desilting drive has removed over 57,000 MT of silt, a 70% year-on-year increase, bolstering Delhi's drainage infrastructure and monsoon preparedness across six operational zones.

In a major push to bolster the city's drainage infrastructure, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the direct monitoring and guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, has intensified its desilting operations across the national capital in a "mission mode." According to official data, the DDA has successfully removed over 57,000 metric tonnes (MT) of silt so far, marking a significant 70 per cent increase compared to the previous year's performance. The authority has already completed desilting work in the East, South, and North Zones, while operations in the Narela, Rohini, and Dwarka Zones are reportedly in their final stages of completion, according to the release.

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Central Flood Control Room, zonal control rooms, 24x7 helpline and mobile pumps deployed to strengthen monsoon preparedness. Steered and monitored consistently by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has successfully completed the desilting of stormwater drains in the East, South and North Zones, while the works in the Narela, Rohini and Dwarka Zones are in the final stages of completion. Undertaken in mission mode, the extensive drive has significantly strengthened Delhi's drainage infrastructure ahead of the peak monsoon season and enhanced the city's preparedness to effectively manage heavy rainfall.

LG's Oversight and Zonal Strategy

Lt. Governor has been continuously reviewing the preparedness of various agencies and personally monitoring the progress of desilting operations to ensure that people in the National Capital do not face any inconvenience due to heavy rainfall. In compliance with his directions, DDA accelerated field-level execution and monitored the progress on a regular basis. To facilitate efficient implementation, Delhi was divided into six operational zones, namely East, South, North, Narela, Rohini and Dwarka, enabling focused planning, close supervision and timely execution of the works.

Record Silt Removal Marks 70% Increase

The scale of desilting carried out this year reflects the DDA's enhanced capacity and improved planning. During the previous year's pre-monsoon drive, approximately 33,380 MT of silt was removed from stormwater drains. This year, more than 57,000 MT of silt has already been removed, representing an increase of over 70 per cent. The extensive desilting undertaken well before the peak monsoon period is expected to significantly improve the carrying capacity of the stormwater drainage network and facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater.

Comprehensive Flood Management Strategy

As part of its comprehensive flood management strategy, the DDA has established a Central Flood Control Room along with flood control rooms in all engineering zones. A dedicated 24x7 helpline is also being put in place for prompt redressal of waterlogging-related complaints, while mobile pumping units have been stationed at identified vulnerable locations to enable the swift removal of accumulated rainwater whenever required.

Preventive Measures and Enhanced Preparedness

In addition to desilting, preventive measures have been undertaken at waterlogging-prone locations through the cleaning of drains, strengthening of drainage infrastructure, installation of pumping arrangements and close coordination with other government agencies wherever necessary. Immediate disposal of desilted material and continuous monitoring of vulnerable stretches have further enhanced the city's preparedness for the monsoon. These measures are expected to further improve drainage efficiency, minimise instances of waterlogging and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the rainy season.

The successful execution of the desilting drive demonstrates DDA's commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure through timely planning, effective implementation and continuous monitoring. The Authority remains committed to ensuring a safe, clean and convenient environment for the residents of Delhi throughout the monsoon season. (ANI)