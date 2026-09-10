Delhi government has begun the process of forming SDERF under CM Rekha Gupta’s directions. The proposed force will focus on faster disaster response, trained personnel, modern equipment and better agency coordination.

The Delhi government has initiated the task of establishing a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF) to enhance the relief and rescue mission in times of emergency. The decision is being made by the government under the direction of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to form a highly equipped and trained force to assist in dealing with disasters in the state capital.

The decision comes keeping in view the need to develop a robust local disaster management system in such a way that immediate action can be taken for rescue and relief without waiting for outside help.

Meeting with NDRF officials to form Delhi SDERF

Senior officials of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were met in Delhi Secretariat in connection with the establishment of the proposed SDERF.

Technical inputs and recommendations with regard to the functioning of the proposed force were discussed. A well trained and well equipped force is being considered for the formation.

The experience and expertise of the NDRF will also be utilized while devising the training and equipment requirements for the proposed force.

Rapid Response Mechanism For Delhi Emergencies

In a highly populated city such as Delhi, prompt reaction may be very essential in cases of building accidents, fire, flood, earthquakes and other emergencies.

The proposed SDERF is to provide a rapid response mechanism which will help to reach the places affected by the incidents as soon as possible. It is hoped that the force will enhance the preparedness of the city for emergencies and the coordination of rescue operations.

NDRF Praised For Satya Niketan Rescue Operation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also lauded the efforts of NDRF in the rescue and relief operation in Satya Niketan.

She has lauded the prompt reaction and coordination displayed by the NDRF team in the operation. She has thanked the NDRF team in this regard on behalf of the people of Delhi.

The event has emphasized the need for coordination between the various agencies in case of any emergency. This will be enhanced by the proposed SDERF.

Delhi Disaster Management System Will Become More Robust

The government is of the view that disaster management is not possible just by having equipment. Training, proper information and proper facilities are needed.

It is expected that the proposed force would work in conjunction with Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, Health Department and others, which would enhance the city’s disaster management capability.

SDERF Formation Process Continues

The process has been started by the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with the objective of having a trained disaster management team for Delhi.

The feedback collected from the discussions with the NDRF would be very helpful for the process of formation of the proposed force.