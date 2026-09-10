BJP will run a month-long service and outreach campaign from September 17 to October 17 for PM Modi’s 76th birthday, while Uttarakhand will begin its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on September 16.

Preparations for organising an all-India one-month public services and outreach campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been going on for some time now. The campaign would start on September 17 and end on October 17, with BJP units in different states undertaking various activities following the all-India schedule.

However, in Uttarakhand, the campaign would start a day early on September 16, coinciding with the birthday of the chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Campaign Would Start On September 16

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be celebrating his 51st birthday on September 16. As per Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” of the party would be organised from September 16 to October 17 in the state.

The beginning of the campaign would help the party to focus on the activities launched by Dhami and his government.

National Service Programmes From September 17

From September 17, the Uttarakhand chapter of the BJP will join the national level movement. There will be blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns, and similar service programs in the course of the program.

The party leaders have said that themes related to the nation and the state will continue to figure during the one-month outreach exercise.

Government Works Of The Dhami Administration To Come Under Spotlight

In addition to public service programs, the party will conduct street plays and Seva Ki Kahani programs to educate people about various central government schemes, works of PM Modi, and initiatives of the Uttarakhand government.

Key policy initiatives of the state government will also be highlighted in the course of the campaign.

Uniform Civil Code, Reservation For Women And Cheating Prevention Law

The BJP wants to highlight the implementation of UCC by the Uttarakhand government from January 27, 2025, describing it as the first time any state has done so in the country.

Other key policy decisions of the state government likely to be highlighted during the campaign include 30 percent reservation for women and the cheating prevention law.

Religious Freedom Law to Feature in Campaign Too

Leaders of the party confirmed that issues pertaining to the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion law will also be campaigned among people at various places in the state.

This means that the campaign will not only consist of public service but also the communication of the government's major policies.

Blood Donation Camps, Youth Rally And More

Various activities will take place under the national campaign such as blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns and others like this. There is also a plan for a special youth rally from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

Some other activities have been planned such as 'Aangan Milan Seva' for Anganwadi workers, street plays based on policy and 'Seva Ki Kahani'.

Strategy of BJP Prior to the Elections of Uttarakhand

The decision to launch the campaign in Uttarakhand on September 16 allows BJP to initially highlight the work done by the Dhami government and then move onto the programs at the national level from September 17 onwards.