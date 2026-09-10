Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said India and Russia have expanded discussions on manufacturing turboprop IL-114 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes in the country to boost India's regional connectivity scheme.

India-Russia Aircraft Manufacturing Talks

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said India and Russia have expanded discussions on manufacturing aircraft in the country, including turboprop IL-114 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the BRICS Summit, Naidu said discussions were held with the Russian delegation regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia for aircraft manufacturing in India.

He said the aircraft are compatible with India's regional connectivity requirements, especially with several airports being developed across the country. Speaking to the reporters, Naidu said, "Regarding the Russian delegation, I would like to update you on the MoU that HAL had with Russia in terms of manufacturing a plane in the country. There are two kinds of planes. One is the turboprop IL-114, and also the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which is a jet-engine plane. So these two are quite compatible with our regional connectivity scheme. With a lot of airports coming up, it is very important for us to connect them. And these planes are very efficient for us to connect them. So we have expanded the dialogue on that. And we want to start the process as soon as possible of getting their planes manufactured in the country. So that has been the crux of the discussion for us."

India's Role in BRICS Summit

Naidu said India has taken necessary steps to ensure an impactful BRICS session, with delegations from different sectors and countries participating in the event.

He further said the Russian delegation had appreciated India's transformation over the years and its growing role as a partner for countries across the world. "BRICS is one of the most important events India is hosting, and we have been a very important partner in this also. I feel right now the countries that are there in BRICS and also the world in general are looking up to India for what India is planning, what India is doing, and how India is thinking. So it becomes very important for us to engage properly and engage in the right manner so that the impact that it creates in the world is very, very positive. We have taken all the necessary steps so that we have a very impactful session in BRICS. Many different delegations from different sectors and different countries are coming here together, and there is a lot of excitement that we see from the delegations,” he said.

Russian Delegation's Praise and Summit Preparations

Naidu also said arrangements were being made across Delhi and other parts of the country for the summit, with focus on welcoming visiting delegates. “I've met the Russian delegation, and they have talked about how India was 20 years ago and how they see a huge change in the approach of India today, and how it has become a very strong partner for many countries across the world... India has to capitalize on that. And BRICS is an important platform for that. Other than that, regarding the preparations you have seen, not only in Delhi but across the country, all the arrangements are being made. Right from the airports to the venues, we are taking absolutely full care of the people because 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is the mantra we have... I would call upon each and every one involved in this so that anyone who is coming outside of India feels the warmth that India has to show them,” he further said.

India will host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12-13, with proceedings guided by the official theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". (ANI)