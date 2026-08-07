Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting four, including a Nigerian, from Delhi, Telangana, and Visakhapatnam. The gang allegedly cheated a man of Rs 1.46 lakh on the pretext of a foreign parcel containing US dollars.

The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's South-West District has busted an interstate impersonation-based cyber fraud syndicate and arrested four accused persons, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.46 lakh on the pretext of a foreign parcel containing US dollars and gold, police said.

According to police, seven mobile phones used in the commission of the offence have been recovered during coordinated operations conducted in Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Complaint and Initial Fraud

The case came to light after a complaint was received at PS Cyber, South-West District on March 31, 2026. Police said the complainant alleged that unknown persons contacted him through WhatsApp chats and phone calls while posing as residents of the United States. After gaining his confidence by establishing a personal relationship, they allegedly claimed that a parcel containing US dollars and gold had been sent to India in his name.

Police said the complainant was subsequently induced to transfer money on various pretexts, including obtaining a Money Declaration Certificate, flight ticket booking, customs clearance charges and release of the alleged seized gold. Believing the representations made by the fraudsters, he transferred Rs 1.46 lakh through different UPI IDs and bank accounts.

Investigation and Arrests

An e-FIR was registered at PS Cyber, South-West District under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following which an investigation was initiated. Additional DCP (South-West) Kumar Abhishek said the arrests followed detailed technical analysis, examination of digital evidence and financial investigation. He said four accused, including one Nigerian national, had been arrested from Delhi, Telangana and Visakhapatnam, while seven mobile phones had been recovered.

"After registering an FIR in this matter, we took up the investigation and following a detailed technical analysis, review of digital evidence, and financial investigation, four accused were arrested from Delhi, Telangana, and Visakhapatnam, one of whom is a Nigerian national. During this operation, seven mobile phones were also recovered from the arrested accused, and further proceedings in this case are currently underway," he said.

Arrests Across Multiple States

Accused Deepak Kumar was arrested from Maidan Garhi in Delhi and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Further investigation led to the arrest of Konda Sagar from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana.

Another accused, Azmeera Vinod Kumar, was arrested from Dubbapeta in Telangana and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

Police identified the alleged involvement of Simeon Miracle Chinonso, a Nigerian national residing in Visakhapatnam. A police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused, recovering four mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence.

Modus Operandi of the Syndicate

According to the investigation, the accused were operating as part of an organised cyber fraud syndicate. Police alleged that Deepak Kumar, Konda Sagar and Azmeera Vinod Kumar arranged and supplied mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates in exchange for commission, while Simeon Miracle Chinonso allegedly impersonated immigration officials, customs officers and representatives of other organisations through WhatsApp chats and phone calls to induce victims to transfer money by creating false stories relating to foreign parcels, customs clearance, documentation charges and release of valuable consignments.

Police further alleged that the cheated money was routed through multiple bank accounts to conceal its origin and facilitate further transfer.

Further proceedings in the case are underway. (ANI)