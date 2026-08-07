Delhi Minister Ashish Sood congratulated promising young athletes for their achievements and praised their contribution to Indian sports, while highlighting the Special Olympics Bharat football team’s historic Gothia Cup ambitions.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood has hailed a bunch of young Indian sports persons for their brilliant performance, terming their dedication and determination as an indication of bright future of Indian sports. According to the minister, the performance of the athletes from winning National titles to representing the country in international events is indicative of the strengthening of India’s sports system.

Sood Congratulates Rising Sports Persons

Sood congratulated the young sportspersons through a post on X after meeting them. The bunch of youngsters consisted of Ankush, Nikhil Lochab, Anuj, Akshara, Kunal, Sanjana and Ronak Dahiya.

The minister expressed his happiness to meet sportspersons who have made the nation proud through their performances. The minister applauded their dedication towards their respective sports and the hard work put into their performance.

Sood congratulated all seven sportspersons and hoped that in the coming years, they will continue working hard to bring accolades for the country. The minister also hoped that their performance would encourage many Indian youths to pursue the sport.

Special Olympics Team Aims at Achieving 'Hat Trick' in Gothia Cup

Sood had also earlier supported the football team of Special Olympics Bharat before its participation in the prestigious Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Indian team got a special send-off from the Swedish Embassy in New Delhi prior to their participation in the tournament. The team was seeking to achieve a hat-trick of consecutive victories in the Special Olympics Trophy category.

The Gothia Cup has been recognized as one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world. The event was scheduled to be held in Gothenburg between July 12 and 18, with the participation of around 1,700 teams from all over the world.

Creating an Inclusive Sport Ecosystem

Speaking during the send-off ceremony, Sood complimented the players and organizers for making a great team and ensuring inclusion of children with intellectual disability.

According to him, the tournament, which was organized since 1975, serves as an international platform for showcasing talents of young footballers from across various nations.

Sood also stressed the need for having a better sports ecosystem in India. As Sood pointed out, the success stories of young sportspeople and the Special Olympics team are proof that opportunities and determination along with proper guidance can help Indian sportspeople make it big internationally.