Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised India's 39-medal campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and celebrated the nation's table tennis success while inaugurating a new STEM Lab with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to boost digital education.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the excellent performance of India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow as it is a result of India's increasing athletic prowess and the huge talent among its young citizens. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab at Delhi, she opined that the youth of the nation could make their mark in the international arena with proper opportunities and modern infrastructure.

India Wins 4th Position with 39 Medals

India completed its participation in the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a total of 39 medals including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals to secure the 4th position in the overall medal table. The success story of India's participation in the event was also defined by excellent performance of Indian para-athletes who earned three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The para athletes made history in the games by winning the best-ever performance in para athletics for India in the Commonwealth Games after a gap of two decades.

Delhi CM Gives Youth Credit for Success of Indian Sports

In her speech, Rekha Gupta mentioned that the success of India in recent times proves that India's youth is talented enough to match up with the rest of the world. It was her belief that good quality infrastructure and equal opportunities could make them perform well internationally.

As per the Chief Minister, there is no doubt about the promising future of sports in India since India has a young generation which is capable of performing well in different games.

India Takes Over Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Apart from this, she has also congratulated the organizers of 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship held in Delhi recently. The Chief Minister highlighted the fact that the Indian tennis players have dominated the competition by bagging close to 80% of all the medals available.

According to her, the successful organization of the championship is yet another milestone for Delhi as it shows its increasing capacity of organizing such international sporting events.

Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Unveils STEM Lab

This occasion also witnessed the inauguration of the first-ever STEM Lab by Shikhar Dhawan Foundation in association with the Delhi Government and backed up by HMD as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan explained that the idea behind the project is to give children easier access to learning in the digital world and to foster innovation through STEM education. He asked the students to aim high, put in hard work, and utilize the lab in order to develop their skills which can help them shape their future, wishing that Delhi becomes an educational and sporting capital.