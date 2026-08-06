The Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session will feature the tabling of two CAG reports by CM Rekha Gupta. The Business Advisory Committee also decided on introducing three new bills and a notification concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

On the first day of the Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to present the CAG report on the Government of NCT of Delhi. Power Minister Ashish Sood will table the copies of DERC regulations and notifications related to Delhi school education The House will also witness the presentation of the Fifth Report of the Business Advisory Committee. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra will introduce "The Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Bill, 2026".

Business Advisory Committee Decisions

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was chaired by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, at which it was unanimously decided that two reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) and a notification concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will be laid on the Table of the House during the Monsoon Session on Wednesday. According to an official release, the Committee also decided that three Bills relating to the time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and bed-and-breakfast establishments will be introduced during the Sixth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled from August 7 to 11, 2026.

Key Reports to be Tabled

Vijender Gupta further informed that Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, will lay "Report No. 01 of 2026 -- Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended 31.03.2023 relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi" and "Report No. 02 of 2026 -- Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finance for the year 2024-2025 relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi" on the Table of the House.

Speaker Vijender Gupta informed that Ashish Sood, Minister of Power, will lay the notification and corrigendum concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 on the Table of the House.

Bills to be Introduced

Gupta also informed that the Bills proposed to be introduced are "The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026", which provides for the repeal of the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Services) Act, 2011; further a Bill proposing an amendment to Section 2, Clause (g), Sub-clause (iii) of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010, read with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Act, 2015 and Delhi Act 05 of 2020; and a Bill proposing the repeal of "The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007" (Delhi Act No. 11 of 2007), along with its Amendment Acts of 2010 and 2021. (ANI)