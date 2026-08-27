Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, at a Mumbai roadshow, urged participation in the upcoming Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026. The event will unite 3 global platforms, drawing leaders from 75+ nations and over 25,000 participants.

Pralhad Joshi Urges Participation in BRESE 2026

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Education, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Thursday addressed a high-level gathering of investors, developers, financial institutions and industry leaders and stakeholders at the Mumbai Roadshow for the upcoming Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026, hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Eneregy and ISA and supported by the knowledge partner, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion, Joshi urged stakeholders across the energy sector to participate in the upcoming BRESE 2026, noting that the Summit is generating international interest. "BRESE 2026 will bring together three major global platforms under one roof -- the BRE Summit & Expo, the 9th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen. The four-day event is expected to bring together Heads of Government and Energy Ministers from more than 75 countries, global institutional investors, technology providers and over 25,000 participants from across the renewable-energy value chain," Joshi said.

A Platform for Partnerships and Investment

According to a press release, Joshi said that the Summit will provide industry stakeholders an opportunity to build partnerships, explore new markets, and engage with global investors and technology providers. For States, the Summit will offer a platform to showcase their project pipelines to global developers and international financial institutions, while for banks and investors, it will facilitate greater convergence between projects and financing opportunities.

India's Renewable Energy Growth

Highlighting the growth of the renewable-energy sector in the country, Joshi said that India has crossed 300 GW of installed non-fossil-fuel capacity, reaching around 302-303 GW, while the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has reached approximately 53.5 lakh beneficiary households.

As per the release, Joshi also said that India's non-fossil-fuel capacity has increased from 80.3 GW to 300.5 GW over the last 12 years, registering a 275 per cent increase. "During the same period, solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW to 165 GW, representing nearly 58-fold growth, while wind capacity rose from around 21 GW to 58 GW, registering a 176 per cent increase," he said.

The Union Minister said that India added more than 17 GW of renewable-energy capacity during the first four months of FY 2026-27, including 14.33 GW of solar capacity and over 2 GW of wind capacity.

Joshi said that India, as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, is attracting significant domestic and foreign investment. With rapid infrastructure development taking place across the country, he said that the green-energy sector presents significant opportunities for investment and collaboration. Joshi said that achieving the target of 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030 will require more than Rs 30 lakh crore in investment over the next five years. A significant share of this capital will need to be mobilised through Indian financial institutions, capital markets, insurance funds, infrastructure investors and private capital, he said, adding that this makes Mumbai an important centre for India's clean-energy investment ecosystem.

Maharashtra to Partner in BRESE 2026

Urging Maharashtra to leverage BRESE 2026, Union Minister Joshi urged the State to showcase its renewable-energy projects and successful models, particularly its experience under PM-KUSUM, and explore international partnerships to replicate successful solarisation models in agriculture.

Maharashtra Minister for Renewable Energy Atul Moreshwar Save stated that Maharashtra will be a partner state in the BRESE 2026. He stated that the state also ranks among the top states nationally for active vendor networks under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with a robust rooftop solar delivery infrastructure already in place. Maharashtra has fulfilled the target of installing the highest number of solar pumps in the state. Maharashtra has a target of achieving 65 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, backed by one of the country's largest industrial energy demand bases and a rapidly expanding renewable energy delivery ecosystem. State Minister Save said that the Government of Maharashtra is positive about achieving this target.

Nationwide Roadshows Build Momentum

The Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Santosh Kumar Sarangi stated that BRESE 2026 will be a one-stop platform for deliberations of the challenges and opportunities of the RE Sector. Joint Secretary, MNRE, JVN Subramanyam, presented the opportunities that the BRESE 2026 will provide to the RE sector stakeholders. Hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Eneregy and ISA and supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the roadshow was the second in a nationwide series of regional events building momentum ahead of BRE Summit 2026 to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 2 to 5.

As per the release, the event brought together senior representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Government of Maharashtra and leading voices from across India's renewable energy, banking and infrastructure sectors. The Mumbai roadshow also highlighted the accelerating reach of India's clean energy programmes at the grassroots level. Over 50 lakh households across the country are now generating their own solar power under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with central financial assistance of over Rs 28,000 crore released since the scheme's launch in February 2024. The scheme's budget has been raised from Rs 17,000 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 22,000 crore in 2026-27, reflecting its scale and momentum. Under PM-KUSUM, lakhs of farmers have replaced diesel-dependent irrigation with solar pumps, transforming them from energy

Upcoming Roadshow Schedule

The Mumbai event follows the successful inaugural roadshow held in Jaipur on August 24. Upcoming roadshows are scheduled across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Kolkata in the coming weeks. The MNRE and organising partners are inviting all state governments, utilities and industry stakeholders to actively participate in these regional sessions. (ANI)