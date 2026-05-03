Delhi Judge Suicide Shocker: Safdarjung Case Raises Serious Allegations

A young Delhi judicial officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, was found dead at his Safdarjung residence, with police suspecting suicide. Family members have alleged mental harassment and domestic disputes as key reasons. The shocking incident has triggered debate over mental health pressures within the judiciary. Investigation is underway.0:00 - Delhi Judge Suicide Shocker1:18 - Safdarjung Case Raises Serious Allegations3:18 - Family Members Alleges Mental Harassment

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