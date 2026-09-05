With nearly four months left in 2026, Delhi has logged 804.7 mm of rain, surpassing its 774.4 mm annual average. IMD issued a red alert at 10:20 am, warned of thunderstorms with 50–60 kmph winds, and reported AQI at 58. Light rain Sunday; dry from Monday.

With nearly four months left in 2026, Delhi has already surpassed its annual rainfall average, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert on Saturday for heavy rain and thunderstorms across most of the city. It was the capital’s second consecutive rainy day.

By 8:30 am on Saturday, the city had recorded 804.7 mm of rain, topping the long-period annual average of 774.4 mm. Multiple parts of Delhi also saw light showers late on Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

## Delhi crosses the benchmark

From January 1 to 8:30 am Saturday, Delhi logged 804.7 mm of rain, IMD data showed. By 5:30 pm on Friday alone, the city had picked up 32.6 mm, pushing the cumulative total to 800 mm.

Delhi crosses the benchmark

Rainfall measured at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory is treated as the city’s monthly total, as the station is considered representative of Delhi’s weather.

## Citywide alert, local tallies

At around 10:20 am, the IMD issued a red alert for nearly the entire city, excluding the westernmost part of southwest Delhi. The department forecast multiple spells of light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy rain during the forenoon, followed by light to moderate showers through the afternoon and evening.

"Moderate to Heavy Rain moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely over Delhi. of the western half of the ciry, and an orange alert for the eastern half," the department stated.

Citywide alert, local tallies

Between morning and 10:30 am, Narayana recorded 12.5 mm of rain, followed by Safdarjung at 10.6 mm, Pragati Maidan 9.6 mm, Lodhi Road 7.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar SPS 5 mm, the IMD said. The agency categorizes up to 15.5 mm as light, 15.6–64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5–115.5 mm as heavy, and 115.6–204.4 mm as very heavy.

## Air quality and temperature

The wet spell has also kept pollution low: the Air Quality Index stood at 58 at 11:05 am, in the “satisfactory” category.

Daytime temperatures are tracking below normal, with the maximum expected between 29°C and 31°C today, compared with the IMD’s 34.1°C normal for September 3–7.

Air quality and temperature

Looking ahead, the IMD expects only a possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday, with no rain from Monday onwards.