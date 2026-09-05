Jammu and Kashmir is set to host a four-day International Film Festival starting September 7 to promote film tourism and revive its historic connection with Bollywood. Authorities have conducted high-level security reviews to ensure a safe event.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said that they are striving to "promote film tourism" as Kashmir is set to host a four-day International Film Festival beginning on September 7.

Reviving Bollywood's Kashmir Connection

Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari recalled the "strong connection" between Bollywood and Kashmir. "... For the past one month, we have been working on this, and it is also in the public domain. The film festival, it is a very well-intentioned effort by the Government of Kashmir to strengthen the natural connection between Bollywood and Kashmir. Bollywood had a strong connection with Kashmir through films that were shot here, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, that activity reduced. Our effort is to promote film tourism again...", he told reporters here.

Comprehensive Security Plan in Place

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, on Friday, chaired a security review meeting for the festival. The meeting focused on strengthening security arrangements and ensuring comprehensive preparedness for the smooth and secure conduct of the festival.

IGP Kashmir reviewed the overall security preparedness, deployment plans and arrangements being put in place. Detailed discussions were held on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination, a statement released on Friday said

IGP Kashmir stressed the importance of close coordination and real-time sharing of information among all participating agencies to maintain a robust and responsive security grid throughout the event.

He directed officers to maintain heightened alertness, strengthen surveillance and undertake all necessary preventive and security measures well in advance. The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of the preparedness measures and directions for further strengthening the security arrangements in coordination with all concerned agencies, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the successful conduct of the festival.

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