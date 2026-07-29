A viral video showing rainwater flooding the inside of a DTC bus has sparked outrage online, with commuters seen lifting their feet onto seats as people question Delhi's drainage system and civic preparedness.

A video from Delhi has gone viral on social media, showing a shocking scene inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus after heavy rainfall. In the clip, rainwater that had accumulated on the roads can be seen entering the bus, leaving its floor completely submerged. Passengers are forced to lift their feet onto the seats to avoid the dirty water while the bus continues moving through flooded streets.

The visuals have quickly grabbed attention, with many users calling the situation unacceptable for the national capital.

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Netizens Slam Civic Infrastructure

The viral clip has triggered widespread criticism of Delhi's civic infrastructure. Several social media users questioned how a few hours of rain could bring the city's transport system to such a state. Many blamed the poor drainage network, saying recurring waterlogging has become a major problem during every monsoon season. Some users also tagged Delhi Chief Minister and other authorities, demanding better planning and long-term solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Some users also tagged Delhi Chief Minister and other authorities, demanding better planning and long-term solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Fresh Debate Over Monsoon Preparedness

The incident has once again reignited discussions about Delhi's monsoon preparedness and urban infrastructure. While the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified, it has intensified public concern over waterlogging and commuter safety. Many residents have urged authorities to improve drainage systems and ensure that public transport remains safe and functional during heavy rainfall.