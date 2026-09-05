PM Narendra Modi shared President Droupadi Murmu's message on Teachers’ Day, where she described teaching as the 'sacred task of shaping humanity.' The President said teachers shape destinies by instilling knowledge, skills, values, and motivation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared President Droupadi Murmu’s Teachers’ Day message, in which she underlined the role of teachers in shaping students through knowledge, skills, values and motivation.

'Sacred Task of Shaping Humanity'

"President Droupadi Murmu writes that teachers shape destinies by instilling knowledge, skills, values and motivation. She highlights teaching as the sacred task of shaping humanity, encouraging independent thinking and curiosity," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on X.

Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji writes that teachers shape destinies by instilling knowledge, skills, values and motivation. She highlights teaching as the sacred task of shaping humanity, encouraging independent thinking and curiosity. She calls on teachers to guide… https://t.co/dYXYRZYtAr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2026 Sharing excerpts from the President’s message, PMO further said, "She calls on teachers to guide students to be good human beings who uphold cultural heritage, a scientific outlook, the ideal of Antyodaya, environmental protection and 'Nation First'."

President Murmu, in her message marking Teachers’ Day, said,"Parents and guardians .. believe that the teachers will treat the children as their own and take utmost care of the child’s safety and development. It is the dharma of every teacher to uphold this sacred trust placed in them.”

Lessons from Past Presidents and Personal Experience

In her article, President Murmu recalled that Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, had wished that his birthday be observed as Teachers' Day. "He was an intellectual of international repute, a renowned author and an esteemed statesman, yet he regarded his role as a teacher as the most important of all. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, one of India’s most beloved former Presidents, was once asked whether he thought people would remember him more as a scientist or as a President. Dr Kalam replied that he would like to be remembered as a teacher," she wrote.

Reflecting on her own life, President Murmu shared that she had been guided by many wise and affectionate teachers, some of whom taught students beyond school hours and cared for them personally. "After completing class-VII, I was the first girl to venture out of the village to pursue further studies. Later, while studying in Bhubaneswar too, I was blessed to receive abundant love and encouragement from my teachers. I mention my teachers here with humility, because their story illustrates a profound truth: a loving and dedicated teacher can awaken limitless potential and inspiration within a student," she wrote, adding that such encouragement gives students the courage to face life's toughest challenges and the confidence to pursue the loftiest goals.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country. (ANI)