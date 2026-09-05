A father’s candid observation about his seven-year-old daughter’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence has sparked a conversation about how AI could be reshaping the way children learn, think and solve problems.

A father’s candid observation about his seven-year-old daughter’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence has sparked a conversation about how AI could be reshaping the way children learn, think and solve problems. LinkedIn user Karan Dhundia shared that his daughter increasingly treats AI as an all-knowing source of information, turning to the technology whenever her parents cannot immediately answer a question.

He wrote, "My seven-year-old thinks AI knows everything. If her parents don't have an answer, her instinct isn't 'let's find out together." It's "just ask AI."

While the habit amuses him, Dhundia admitted that his daughter may have a point, as AI can potentially access and process far more factual information than an individual parent.

However, he argued that the real value for a child lies not merely in obtaining the correct answer, but in experiencing the process of arriving at it. According to him, children need opportunities to pause, make guesses, investigate and work through uncertainty with their parents.

Dhundia said he has noticed a similar shift in professional settings, where employees increasingly turn to AI tools for instant answers instead of approaching colleagues. While technology can deliver information faster, he warned that this could eliminate the conversations, mentoring opportunities and collaborative learning that once emerged from not knowing something.

AI may be able to provide his daughter with an answer, Dhundia said, but it cannot recreate the experience of watching two adults admit they do not know something and then work together to figure it out.

He described that experience as the "human part" he does not want to automate, either at home or in the workplace.

Dhundia further argued that the strongest leaders are not necessarily those who can produce the quickest answers. Instead, they are often the ones willing to openly embrace uncertainty alongside their teams and demonstrate how to navigate it.

His post has sparked a debate over whether easy access to AI could enhance learning—or gradually replace the curiosity, patience and critical thinking that come from figuring things out the hard way.